Lisa Marie Presley, the former wife of Michael Jackson and daughter of rock ‘n’ roll legend Elvis Presley, has died aged 54.

Her mother, Priscilla, announced the death of her daughter who was reported to have suffered a cardiac arrest earlier on Thursday.

Lisa was last seen publicly at the Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday night in Beverly Hills.

The announcement: In a statement seen by Nairametrics, Priscilla Presley said she was devastated to announce her daughter’s passing.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known. She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known,” she said.

About Lisa Marie: Lisa Marie Presley was an American music artist and songwriter born on February 1, 1968. She was the only child of singer and actor Elvis Presley and actress Priscilla Presley.

When her father died in 1977, nine-year-old Presley became joint heir to his estate with her grandfather, Vernon Presley, and her great-grandmother, Minnie Mae Hood Presley.

After Vernon’s death in 1979 and Minnie Mae’s in 1980, she became the sole heir and inherited Graceland.

She later inherited the estate, which had grown to an estimated $100 million on her 25th birthday. In 2004, Presley sold 85% of her father’s estate leaving her with about $40 million after taxes, plus US$25m worth of stock in the future holding company of American Idol.

Between 2005 and 2015, she lost all that inheritance.

She was married four times to Danny Keough (1988 – 1994), Michael Jackson (1994 -1996), Nicolas Cage (2002 – 2004) and Michael Lockwood (2006 – 2021)

She had four children, including; actress Riley Keough, Benjamin Keough (who died by suicide in 2020), Harper Lockwood, and Finley Lockwood.