International Breweries Plc has announced the appointment of Ayokunle Ayoko as Company Secretary/General Counsel with effect from Monday, 16 January 2023.

The appointment followed the exit of his predecessor Muyiwa Ayojimi who left the job on the 31st of December 2022.

A corporate disclosure that was signed by International Breweries’ Head of Corporate Communications Eniola Alli-Faweya, noted that Ayoko’s appointment came just a few days after he resigned from Berger Paints.

Ayoko’s profile: Ayokunle Ayoko has almost two decades of multi-industry experience in company secretarial, legal advisory, regulatory compliance, human resources management, corporate governance and strategy.

He had served as Company Secretary to FBN Insurance Limited, FBN General Insurance Limited (now Sanlam Insurance Limited), and FBN Insurance Brokers Limited, before joining Berger Paints Nigeria Plc in 2018 as Company Secretary/Legal Adviser.

Academic achievement: Ayoko holds an L.L.B (Hons) degree from the University of Ibadan, an executive diploma in International law & Diplomacy from Kingsland Foundation and a certificate in Global Governance & Diplomacy from the European School for Leadership Development.

He is a Chartered Secretary, a Certified Compliance Analyst (CCA), and a Certified Management Consultant (CMC).

Ayo holds Fellowships from the Institute of Management Consultants, Nigeria (FIMC) and the Global Academy of Finance and Management, USA.

He is a member of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators (ICSAN), the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), the Institute of Directors (IoD), and the Society for Corporate Governance Nigeria (SCGN).

His awards: Ayokunle is a recipient of the 2019 Nigerian Legal Awards – 40 under 40 – award (Esq Magazine, Lagos), the 2022 Africa Forty Under Forty Awards (Xodus Communications/Ministry of Arts and Culture, Ghana), the 2020 Modern Governance 100 award, and the 2022 Global & Ethics Leader award (Diligent Corporation, New York).