Nigeria’s leading financial institution, Coronation Asset Management Limited, has published its 2023 Investment Strategy guide, “Better times in 2023”.

The report is a complete guide to Naira and US dollar investment in 2023, drawing on the depth of experience in Coronation Research with a thorough analysis of 2022 and a guide to the investment opportunities in 2023.

It begins by showing how both US dollar savers and Naira savers have opportunities in 2023 that were not available in previous years. “US dollar bond rates are highly attractive and Naira interest rate offerings are better than at any time since 2019. Opportunities for savers abound,” says Guy Czartoryski, Head of Research at Coronation Asset Management.

The report also provides an investor guide to upcoming General Elections in February, drawing on in-depth analysis of General Elections in 2015 and 2019 and how they influenced Nigerian T-bill yields, FGN bond yields and equities. According to the report, an inflection in markets is almost guaranteed.

The case for Nigerian equities is analysed with the report making the case that, after three successive years of positive returns, investors need to make NGX Exchange-listed equities part of their long-term investment portfolios.

The report further details how rises in market interest and the need for currency diversification are driving expansion in Money Market Mutual Funds and US Dollar Funds. The report forecasts further expansion of Mutual Funds in 2023.

“’Better times in 2023’ foresees the end of the current global crisis and the return of global investors to risk-based investing, with positive consequences for Nigerian securities and for Nigerian savers,” says Aigbovbioise Aig-Imoukhuede, Managing Director of Coronation Asset Management

To read the full report, go to https://www.coronation.ng/institutional/research/2023-investment-strategy-better-times-in-2023/ or visit the company’s website.

About Coronation Asset Management

Coronation Asset Management Limited, incorporated on 2 October 2015, is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to provide Funds and Portfolio Management services to institutions and individuals. Coronation Asset Management offers full-fledged investment services across various asset classes to the entire spectrum of investors: major institutions, smaller niche institutions & corporates, public sector family offices, cooperatives, and high net-worth individuals.

Its services include fund solutions (money market fund, fixed income fund and balanced fund), portfolio management (discretionary and non-discretionary), advisory services as well as fund administration and trustee services offered through its subsidiary, Coronation Trustees Limited.

The company is currently rated ‘A-‘ as an Investment Manager by Agusto & Co.

Coronation Asset Management has been the recipient of numerous awards for product innovation and sound corporate governance practices. Some of the awards it received in 2021 and 2020 include Fastest Growing Fund Management Company in Nigeria by Global Banking & Finance Awards, Asset Management Firm of the Year by BusinessDay Newspapers, and Investment Research House of the Year by BusinessDay & Banking and Other Financial Institutions (BOFI) Awards.