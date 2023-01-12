President Muhammadu Buhari has once again called on the foreign diplomats in the country to be guided by the limits of their profession and not meddle in Nigeria’s internal politics as the nation heads towards the general election in less than 2 months.

According to the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the warning was given by the president on Thursday while receiving Letters of Credence from Ambassadors of Switzerland, Sweden, the Republic of Ireland, the Kingdom of Thailand, the Republic of Senegal and the Republic of South Sudan at the State House, Abuja.

Buhari asked the new foreign diplomats to keep their activities and concerns within the limits of their calling and the reasons for being sent to Nigeria.

What the President is saying

Buhari at the event said, ‘‘I urge you to be guided by diplomatic practice to ensure that your activities remain within the limits of your profession as you monitor the build-up to the elections and the conduct of the general election itself.

‘‘I wish you all success in your respective tours of duty and at the same time encourage you to take time to enjoy the unique nature and culture at your disposal as you travel across our country.”

The president also told the envoys that Nigeria is working closely with ECOWAS to deal with insecurity in the West African region, as well as implementing strategies to contain the spate of unconstitutional changes in government within the region.

What the envoys said

The envoys, who presented their Letters of Credence, are Nicolas Lang, Switzerland; Annika Hahn Englund, Sweden; Peter Ryan, Ireland; Kitiisak Klomchit, Thailand; Nicolas Nyouky, Senegal and David Chaot of South Sudan.

Responding on behalf of his colleagues, the Ambassador of Switzerland assured the Nigerian President that they will exercise ‘‘their functions as ambassadors extraordinary and plenipotentiary with dedication, to the best of their knowledge and belief, and for the mutual benefit of our countries’’.

The ambassadors extended their goodwill to the president on his remaining days in office as well as wished Nigeria peaceful, free and fair elections.

Ambassador Lang said, ‘‘We are keenly aware of the importance of Nigeria to the wellbeing of the entire African continent, its role in international politics, and its weight in the world economy.

‘‘Every one of us is proud to represent his or her country and its interests in this great Federal Republic of Nigeria.’’

For the record

Recall that in a similar circumstance, President Muhammadu Buhari in February 2022, advised diplomats in the country to stay within the limits of their schedules and not meddle in the internal politics of the nation as the 2023 elections approach.

President Buhari gave the admonition at the presentation of Letters of Credence to ambassadors of the Czech Republic, Zdenek Krejci; Italy, Stephano De Leo; Spain, Juan Ignacio Sell Sanz, and Israel, Michael Shual Freeman in Abuja on Thursday.