Today’s trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed with a gain of N154 billion in market capitalization.

The All Share Index (ASI) increased by 0.55% to close at 51,729.87 points. In the same vein, market breadth closed positive as THOMASWY led 26 gainers, with 12 losers topped by CHELLARAM at the end of today’s session.

As of the close of the market on Wednesday, the stock market value stood at N28.1 trillion. Since the start of the year, the stock market has advanced by 134.21 basis points or 0.26%.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 51,729.87 points

Previous ASI: 51,446.6 points

Percentage Day Change: 0.55%

Y-T-D: 0.26%

Market Cap: N28.175trillion

Volume: 281.9million

Value: N8.1 billion

Deals: 3,679

NGX Top ASI gainers

THOMASWY up + 9.48% to close at N1.27

CHAMPION up + 9.45% to close at N4.75

FTNCOCOA up + 7.69% to close at N0.28

MBENEFIT up + 6.67% to close at N0.32

COURTVILLE up + 6.52% to close at N0.49

NGX Top ASI losers

CHELLARAM down – 9.89% to close at N1.64

ROYALEX down – 7.41% to close at N1.00

WAPIC down – 6.67% to close at N0.42

MANSARDT down – 6.54% to close at N2.00

RTBRISCOE down – 3.57% to close at N0.27

Top 3 by Volume

FBNH – 108,925,382

BUACEMENT– 42,392,752

GTCO – 33,984,613

Top 3 by Value

BUACEMENT – N4,073,210,056

FBNH– N1,220,581,344

GTCO – N810,043,984