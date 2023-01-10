The Nigerian Government stated that passengers visiting Nigeria would be screened using Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RTD) as Covid-19 cases rise in China following the end of lockdown restrictions in China.

FG also assured that sub-lineages that are responsible for the current increase in COVID-19 cases in other countries ( XBB. 1.5 and BF .7) have not yet been detected in the country as of November 2022.

This was disclosed by the Ministry of Health on the COVID-19 update and developments in Nigeria’s health sector.

Rapid Diagnostic Test (RTD): Dr Geoffrey Okatubo, Director, of Port Health Services, said positive cases would be quarantined and all negative cases would be monitored as it plans to screen passengers coming into the country, using Rapid Diagnostic Test (RTD).

“COVID-19 self-tests (RTD) will be handed out at all our international airports, land and sea borders, while travellers will also be informed on the importance of measures that they can take to prevent being infected.”

Other measures: The Ministry noted that it will also undertake other measures to keep the coronavirus situation under control, citing that passengers to Nigeria had experienced difficulties with the travel portal.

He noted the health declaration certificate could also be filled out on arrival, as it is also available at the country’s land borders, and that it was compulsory.

“The health declaration is being done by the Port Health officers at the border.”

Don’t panic: Meanwhile, Ifedayo Adetifa, NCDC DG, assured Nigerians not to panic as the covid strain growing being detected globally has not been detected in Nigeria yet, adding FG is testing analysis for December 2022.

“The sub-lineages partly responsible for the current increase in COVID-19 cases in other countries i.e., XBB. 1.5 and BF .7 have not yet been detected in the country as of November 2022. We are working to complete testing and analysis for December 2022.”

What you should know

Chinese officials last month estimated 250 million people, or 18% of the population, were infected with Covid-19 in the first 20 days of December, as Beijing abruptly ended restrictions that had contained the disease for almost three years.