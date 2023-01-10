President Muhammadu Buhari has hinted that he has no investment or property outside Nigeria saying that no individual or group can accuse him of corruptly enriching himself since he assumed office as civilian president on May 29, 2015.

According to a press release by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, this was made known on Monday night by President Buhari at a banquet in his honour in Damaturu, the Yobe State capital, where he said nobody can blackmail him on inexplicable wealth and illicit enrichment while in office.

In effect he added that ‘‘I do not have one square inch outside Nigeria.’’

President Buhari to remain in Nigeria after he leaves office

Buhari said, “One thing that I am grateful to God for is that nobody can blackmail me. I do not have one-square inch outside Nigeria and I intend to stay in Nigeria when I retire from public office.’’

The president emphasized on his promise to serve God and Nigeria until his last day in office and beyond.

He advised Nigerians to remain patriotic, saying ‘‘as I said more than 30 years ago, we have no other country than Nigeria, we must all stay here and salvage it together.’’

Buhari says he has fulfilled his promise on Boko Haram

The president who noted that the most critical security challenge inherited by the administration nearly 8 years ago was the potent and pervasive threat of terrorism, expressed delight that normalcy has returned to affected states in North-east Nigeria.

He recalled that the threat was particularly pervasive across the North-east geopolitical zone with Yobe State as one of the most hit by the terrorists.

President Buhari, therefore, declared that he has fulfilled the commitment made to Nigerians in his May 29, 2015, inaugural address to frontally and courageously tackle Boko Haram terrorists and stabilize the country.

He said after decimating the Boko Haram insurgents in the North-east and the economy picking up, his administration has challenges fighting corruption, unlike the situation when he was a military Head of State in the 1970s.

He said, ‘‘ In the North-east, God has helped us to clear Boko Haram, the economy has picked up and some people are asking me about the achievements of my promise to fight corruption.

‘‘Well, under this system, fighting corruption is not easy. When I was in the military, as Head of State, I locked up some people because the constitution says you must declare your assets, and for people who couldn’t explain the differences in their assets, I locked them up.

‘‘In the end, I was also locked up. So, if you want to serve this country you must be prepared for the worst.”

What you should know

Although the operations and capacity of Boko Haram have been degraded in the North Eastern part of the country, some people claim that the vestiges of what is left of the terror group still exist in that region.

However, the reduction in the activities of these terrorists in the North East has seen an increase in terror attacks and kidnappings by some of these terrorist groups in the North West, North Central, and some parts of the Southern part of the country.