With the entry of new players, the internet service provisioning market competition is getting stiffer by the day. Just like competition paved way for per-second billing in the mobile telephony segment, unlimited internet service, which was hitherto impossible is now becoming the norm and a basis of competition for Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in Nigeria.

While the majority of internet subscriptions in Nigeria are on mobile networks, the ISPs by virtue of their business model rely mainly on subscriptions from businesses, and their services are tailored towards meeting corporate internet needs.

It must, however, be noted that while some of the ISPs claim to be offering unlimited data plans, not all are truly unlimited as some ISPs attach Fair Usage Policy (FUP) to their plans. The FUP means that there is a certain threshold of your usage within the unlimited period where the speed you get becomes lower but you will still continue to have access to the internet. For instance, if your one-month unlimited subscription has a 40GB FUP, it means that you will enjoy the best speed until you used up 40GB, after which the speed you get is reduced.

From five identified by Nairametrics in July 2022, more ISPs have been improving their packages to offer their customers unlimited data plans.

Highlighted below are the top 7 ISPs offering unlimited data plans as of this January. The best of them are those without FUP.

10. NTEL

NTEL has one of the best and most affordable unlimited data plans in Nigeria today and there are a lot of options to choose from. Although most of its plans have FUP, it has one of the cheapest unlimited plans in the country. Ntel, however, has a shortcoming in terms of limited network coverage. For now, NTEL is only available in some areas of Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt. So, before subscribing to its service, you need to first confirm if it has coverage in your area.

The company offers various unlimited data plans which include:

Unlimited Daily

Perfect for individuals who need unlimited data for specific tasks over a short period of time.

Subscribe for only N1,500

Valid for 2 days

A Fair Use Policy (FUP) of 10GB applies to this plan.

Unlimited Weekly

Ideal for individuals who wish to enjoy unlimited Internet access without a long-term commitment.

Subscribe for only N5,200 weekly

Valid for 7 days

A Fair Use Policy (FUP) of 40GB applies to this plan

Unlimited Family

Perfect for multiple users at home or on the road.

Subscribe for only N18,500 monthly

Valid for 30 days

A Fair Use Policy (FUP) of 150GB applies to this plan

Unlimited Exclusive

This is ideal for people that engage in endless downloads

This Plan has No Throttle, No Cap, and No FUP!

Subscribe for only N25,000 monthly

Valid for 30 days

Unlimited 90

This is a long-term plan for 3 months

Subscribe for only N51,000 Every 3 Months

Enjoy high-speed Internet access

Valid for 90 Days

A Fair Use Policy (FUP) of 450GB applies to this plan

9. Smile Communications

Smile Communications is also offering one of the best-unlimited data packages with the excellent speed in areas where it has network coverage. The ISP currently has network coverage in Lagos, Port Harcourt, Ibadan, Abuja, Benin City, Kaduna, Onitsha and Asaba. Smile has different unlimited plans, which include:

Unlimited Lite

Gives you Unlimited access to the internet at 8Mbps

It costs 12,000 Naira per month

FUP is 60GB

Speed gets throttled to 512 Kbps after 60GB

Unlimited Essential

The default speed for Unlimited essential is up to 8Mbps

It costs 18,000 Naira per month

FUP is 150GB

speed reduces to 512kbps after 150GB

Freedom 3mbps

Gives you Unlimited access to the internet with Data speed of up to 3Mbps

It has a 30days validity period

It costs 25,000 Naira

FUP is 200GB

Speed reduces to 512kbps after 200GB

8. Spectranet

Spectranet currently has the largest number of subscribers among the ISPs in Nigeria. This is not surprising because the company is one of the oldest internet service providers in the country and has been doing well in delivering the best speed. It is also among the few ISPs offering unlimited service in Nigeria. The ISP currently covers Lagos, Abuja, Ibadan, and Port-Harcourt. Spectranet’s unlimited plans include:

Unlimited Gold Plan

Gives unlimited access for 1 month

It costs N18,999 per month

FUP is 125GB

Speed reduces to 512 kbps speed post 125GB

Unlimited Diamond Plan

This costs N20,000 per month

Speed @ 4Mbps

FUP is 200GB

Speed reduces to 512 kbps speed post 200GB

7. Cool Link

Cool Link provides high-speed and affordable internet service using satellite. This means that its service is available anywhere in Nigeria. Cool link’s broadband service is beamed from its satellite in space, giving you higher speeds than most terrestrial services (radio, 4G and fibre).

The company is also offering different packages of unlimited plans which include:

Unlimited 20

Unlimited data for 30 days

20Mbps download and 3Mbps upload speeds

It costs N7,900 per month

FUP is 10GB

Beyond 10GB, the download speed reduces to 4Mbps

Beyond 15GB, the download speed reduces to 1Mbps

Free night browsing (10 p.m. to 6 a. m.) at full speed

Unlimited 25

25Mbps download and 3Mbps upload speeds

It costs N10,900

FUP is 20GB at up to 25Mbps

Beyond 20GB, the download speed reduces to 5Mbps

Beyond 30GB, the download speed reduces to 1Mbps

Free night access (10 p.m. to 6 a.m.)

Unlimited 30

30Mbps download and 3Mbps upload speeds

It costs N16, 900 per month

FUP is 30GB at up to 30Mbps

Beyond 30GB, download speed reduces to 6Mbps

Beyond 45GB, the download speed reduces to 1Mbps

Free night access (10 p.m. to 6 a.m)

6. Swift Networks

Swift Networks is one of the leading ISPs in Nigeria. The company offers state-of-the-art broadband services for cost-effective and reliable deployment of a multi-service network, offering converged voice telephony, video conferencing, video surveillance, high-speed data transmission, and Internet access services over high-speed and reliable telecommunications pipe. While the company offers multiple capped data plans, it also has unlimited data plans at extra costs. Its unlimited packages include:

Unlimited Weekly

It costs N6,500

Lasts 7 days

Unlimited speed

No FUP

Unlimited Supreme

It costs N25,000 per month

Lasts 30 days

Unlimited speed

No FUP

5. Cyberspace Network Limited

Established in 1995 as an ICT company, Cyberspace deployed its 4G LTE network infrastructure in 2014 with a promise to deliver 10x more speed, mobility, and security to its customers. The company today offers a series of data plans to meet its customers’ needs. While most of its plans are capped, it has 2 unlimited plans targeted at its business customers. These include:

Cyber Unlimited Classic

Subscription cost: N24,187

Speed: 1Mbps

Unlimited data

Cyber Unlimited Premium

Subscription cost: N48,375 per month

Speed: 2Mbps

Unlimited data

4. iPNX

iPNX is the pioneer and a leading Fibre-To-The-Home (FTTH) operator in Nigeria. The company currently provides a number of solutions to various industries and market segments using industry-leading technology such as its Fibre-To-The-Home (FTTH) cable technology, core access network infrastructure, and fixed wireless radio services. While the company also has capped data plans, its uncapped plans come at a premium with excellent speed. Its unlimited data plans are:

FOS Xtreme 200

Subscription cost: N98,900 per month

Speed: 200Mbps

Unlimited data for 30 days

FOS Xtreme 400

Subscription cost: N155,875 per month

Speed: 400Mbps

Unlimited data for 30 days

FOS Xtreme 1000

Subscription cost: N268,750

Speed: 1000Mbps

Unlimited data for 30 days

Modem and installation cost for iPNX is N68,625

3. Hoop Telecoms

Hoop Telecoms Limited was established in 2017 as a full Telecommunications Service provider. The company is today one of the few ISPs offering truly high-speed, unlimited data plans in Nigeria. Hoop Telecoms currently has offices in 5 states of the country, and network/service coverage in 36 States of Nigeria and the FCT. Its nationwide network rides on both its own built infrastructure and the infrastructures of its partners, leveraging multiple infrastructure swap arrangements. The company said it aims to be in every nook and cranny of Nigeria. Its unlimited data plans include:

Home Deluxe

Subscription cost N12,375 per month

Speed: Up to 10Mbps

Unlimited data

Validity Period: 30 days

Home Deluxe Plus

Subscription cost: N19,350 per month

Speed: Up to 15Mbps

Unlimited data

Validity Period: 30 days

Home Ultimate

Subscription cost: N26,875 per month

Speed: Up to 20Mbps

Unlimited data

Validity Period: 30 days

2. Tizeti

Tizeti (wifi.com.ng) deploys unlimited internet to residential and business customers which allow customers to get the full benefit of the internet with no data or time caps. Its coverage areas include Lagos, Ogun, and Port Harcourt, and the company said it is expanding its network to cover the entire Nigeria.

Tizeti is one of the ISPs that offer different unlimited plans with no data cap, no usage threshold and no limit on the number of devices that can be connected. Its plans include:

Residential Unlimited

Subscription cost: N12,500 per month

Validity period: 30 days

Unlimited data

Attracts N5, 7000 one-time setup fee

Turbo Connect

Subscription cost: N60,000 per month

Validity period: 30 days

Unlimited data

Speed: Up to 150Mbps

N135,000 one-time set-up fee

1. FibreOne

FiberOne is the largest fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) Internet service provider that is revolutionizing last-mile Internet in Nigeria by providing truly unlimited, top-quality Internet to offices and homes at a low price. The ISP distinguished itself by placing no boundary on its unlimited plan usage through FUP. This means that the subscribers enjoy the same quality speed throughout their subscription period. Unfortunately, FibreOne service is currently available in only 3 major cities of the country, Lagos, Abuja, and Ilorin. Its plans include:

SmartHome

Subscription cost: N11, 994 per month

Speed: Up to 16 Mbps

No FUP

Smarthome Lite

Subscription cost: N21,454 per month

Speed: Up to 43 Mbps

No FUP

Smarthome Plus

Subscription cost: N31,754 per month

Speed: Up to 65 Mbps

No FUP

Smarthome Premium

Subscription cost: N47,995 per month

Speed: Up to 88 Mbps

No FUP

SmartHome Platinum

Subscription cost: N66,750 per month

Speed: Up to 152 Mbps

No FUP