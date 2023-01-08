Gym fitness chain, i-Fitness has introduced “annual club dues” payable once in a year for subscribers. In a press release by the fitness company, it stated that the ‘flexible annual member’s due of N14,350 commences this year 2023.

The company informed its customers via email and explained the new dues is aimed at ensuring a better fitness experience for members.

The statement: the statement highlighted that the development is part of the wholesome activities lined up for subscribers. It stated,

“In the last few months, we have carefully deliberated on how to continue ensuring better fitness experience for our member year on year. To enable us to achieve this and much more, we are introducing a flexible annual (once a year) member due of N14,350, starting this year 2023

“The annual due is flexible and payable before the end of the first quarter of the year for all existing members. For this year, it is open for collection from February 1st, 2023 to March 2023”

Details from the website of iFitness reveal its basic monthly subscription plans in Lagos go for N19,490 monthly while its quarterly fee is N51, 490 but allows users one guest pass per month. Its annual subscription is N183,490 and allows two guest passes per month. The monthly fee in Abuja is around N24, 890.

The company also just recently (in November) increased its monthly subscription fee.

The annual dues appear to be an additional layer of income for the company as the rising costs of goods and services continue to force companies to seek new revenue streams.

Reaction: Meanwhile Nigerians have taken to social media to express their thought about the newly introduced fee.

A Twitter user identified with the username ‘name cannot be blank’ on Twitter opined that the fee introduced may be because there are not so many competitors out there. He lament the recent increase by the company just a few months ago.

TheKvngsmen also threatened to leave the fitness company without looking back due to the excessive payment being demanded.

Pela Brenda Ojevwe said he only signed up for Gym fees and does not see the reason to pay for club fees.

About i-Fitness: The company is a 360 health and wellness Company with locations in Abuja, Lagos, and Port Harcourt. It makes money by offering its fitness locations to customers in exchange for a monthly subscription fee. The more subscription the company gets, the more revenue it earns.