The Nigerian equities market closed bearish during the week ended January 6th, as the All-Share Index depreciated by 0.06%. This is against the 3.11% growth recorded in the previous week.

According to the information contained in the weekly stock market report by the Nigerian Exchange Group, the benchmark index, ASI, appreciated by 0.06% from 51,251.06 points recorded last week to close at 51,222 index points.

Meanwhile, the NGX market capitalization followed suit to close at N27.899 trillion.

Equity market performance

A total of 921.856 million shares valued at N27.154 billion were traded during the week across 15,601 deals on the floor of The Exchange. This is greater than the 1.880 billion units of shares valued at N18.988 billion that exchanged hands in the previous week in 12,036 deals.

Similar to the previous week, the Financial Services Industry led the activity chart in terms of volume of shares traded with 616.527 million shares valued at N6.452 billion traded in 7,208 deals; thereby contributing 66.88% and 23.76% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Industrial Goods Industry followed with 138.314 million shares worth N13.356 billion in 1,603 deals, while the Conglomerates Industry stood in third place with a turnover of 55.931 million shares worth N92.845 million in 502 deals.

Trading in the top three equities by volume namely FBNH, BUACEMENT and GTCO accounted for 450.338 million shares worth N17.203 billion in 1,862 deals, contributing 48.85% and 63.35% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Similarly, 14 indexes finished higher, while 4 indexes finished lower except for NGX ASeM which remained unchanged.

Top Gainers

JOHNHOLT up + 20.55% to close at N0.88

NAHCO up + 15.63% to close at N7.40

NB up + 14.63% to close at N47.00

BUAFOODS up + 14.62% to close at N74.50

LIVINGTRUST up + 10.00% to close at N1.76

Top Losers

CHAMPION down – 15.64% to close at N4.64

CHIPLC down – 10.45% to close at N0.60

CHELLARAM down – 9.82% to close at N2.02

UPL down – 7.37% to close at N1.76

JAIZBANK down – 5.43% to close at N0.87

Summary

Thirty-eight (38) equities appreciated during the week, lower than forty-four (44) equities in the previous week. Seventeen (17) equities depreciated at a price higher than sixteen (16) in the previous week, while one hundred and two (102) equities remained unchanged, higher than ninety-seven (97) equities recorded in the previous week.