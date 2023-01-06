Meta’s instant messaging platform, WhatsApp, said users globally can now continue to use the platform even when the internet is shut down in their country.

This came as it launched proxy support, which enables users to connect to WhatsApp through servers set up by volunteers and organizations around the world dedicated to helping people communicate freely.

Coming against the backdrop of the internet shutdown in Iran, WhatsApp announced in a blog post that it came up with the support to give freedom to many people who are being denied the ability to reach their loved ones because of internet shutdowns.

Privacy assurance: Assuring the users that their privacy is guaranteed while using the proxy servers, WhatsApp said:

“Connecting via proxy maintains the high level of privacy and security that WhatsApp provides. Your messages will still be protected by end-to-end encryption — ensuring they stay between you and the person you’re communicating with and are not visible to anyone in between, not the proxy servers, WhatsApp, or Meta.

“Our wish for 2023 is that these internet shutdowns never occur. Disruptions, like we’ve seen in Iran for months on end, deny people’s human rights and cut people off from receiving urgent help. Though in case these shutdowns continue, we hope this solution helps people wherever there is a need for secure and reliable communication. ”

How to connect to proxy servers: According to WhatsApp, Android and iPhone users will go through the following process to connect to proxy servers whenever there is an internet shutdown:

For Android users

Make sure you are using the most current version of WhatsApp.

In the Chats tab, tap More options > Settings.

Tap Storage and Data > Proxy.

Tap Use Proxy.

Tap Set Proxy and enter the proxy address.

Tap Save.

A check mark will show if the connection is successful.

If you are still unable to send or receive WhatsApp messages using a proxy, that proxy may have been blocked. You can long-press the blocked proxy address to delete it, then enter a new proxy address to try again.

For iPhone users

Make sure you are using the most current version of WhatsApp.

Go to WhatsApp Settings.

Tap Storage and Data > Proxy.

Tap Use Proxy.

Enter the proxy address and tap Save to connect.

A check mark will show if the connection is successful.

If you are still unable to send or receive WhatsApp messages using a proxy, that proxy may have been blocked. Try again using a different proxy address.

Note: Use of a third-party proxy will share your IP address with the proxy provider. Third-party proxies are not provided by WhatsApp.