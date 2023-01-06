Today’s trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed with a gain of N193 billion in market capitalization, as bulls regained their grip on the local bourse.

The All Share Index (ASI) increased by 0.69% to close at 51,222.34 points. In the same vein, market breadth closed negative as NPFMCRFBK led 16 gainers, with 18 losers topped by PZ at the end of today’s session.

As of the close of the market on Friday, the stock market value stood at N27.8 trillion. Since the start of the year, the stock market has advanced by 373.32 basis points or 0.72%.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 51,222.34 points

Previous ASI: 50,868.52 points

Percentage Day Change: 0.69%

Y-T-D: 0.72%

Market Cap: N27.899 trillion

Volume: 195.7million

Value: N7.44 billion

Deals: 3,650

NGX Top ASI gainers

NPFMCRFBK up + 9.55% to close at N1.72

NEIMETH up + 8.39% to close at N1.55

ETERNA up + 5.57% to close at N7.20

NGXGROUP up + 5.39% to close at N25.40

WAPIC up + 4.88% to close at N0.43

NGX Top ASI losers

PZ down – 9.09% to close at N11.00

CHIPLC down – 7.69% to close at N0.60

FTNCOCOA down – 6.67% to close at N0.28

CHAMPION down – 5.31% to close at N4.64

ACADEMY down – 5.30% to close at N1.25

Top 3 by Volume

FBNH– 41,896,396

BUACEMENT – 30,196,179

UBA – 17,320,005

Top 3 by Value

BUACEMENT – N2,896,598,733

AIRTELAFRI– N1,700,762,321

FBNH – N466,501,504