Today’s trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed with a gain of N193 billion in market capitalization, as bulls regained their grip on the local bourse.
The All Share Index (ASI) increased by 0.69% to close at 51,222.34 points. In the same vein, market breadth closed negative as NPFMCRFBK led 16 gainers, with 18 losers topped by PZ at the end of today’s session.
As of the close of the market on Friday, the stock market value stood at N27.8 trillion. Since the start of the year, the stock market has advanced by 373.32 basis points or 0.72%.
Market Indices
- NGX ASI: 51,222.34 points
- Previous ASI: 50,868.52 points
- Percentage Day Change: 0.69%
- Y-T-D: 0.72%
- Market Cap: N27.899 trillion
- Volume: 195.7million
- Value: N7.44 billion
- Deals: 3,650
NGX Top ASI gainers
- NPFMCRFBK up + 9.55% to close at N1.72
- NEIMETH up + 8.39% to close at N1.55
- ETERNA up + 5.57% to close at N7.20
- NGXGROUP up + 5.39% to close at N25.40
- WAPIC up + 4.88% to close at N0.43
NGX Top ASI losers
- PZ down – 9.09% to close at N11.00
- CHIPLC down – 7.69% to close at N0.60
- FTNCOCOA down – 6.67% to close at N0.28
- CHAMPION down – 5.31% to close at N4.64
- ACADEMY down – 5.30% to close at N1.25
Top 3 by Volume
- FBNH– 41,896,396
- BUACEMENT – 30,196,179
- UBA – 17,320,005
Top 3 by Value
- BUACEMENT – N2,896,598,733
- AIRTELAFRI– N1,700,762,321
- FBNH – N466,501,504
Leave a Reply