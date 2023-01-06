President Muhammadu Buhari has indicated his readiness to physically attend some of the presidential campaign rallies of the All Progressive Congress (APC) as part of his personal commitment to ensure the victory of the party and its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, at the forthcoming 2023 general election.

The commitment is coming against the background of insinuations that President Buhari is not committed or is indifferent to the presidential aspiration of Bola Tinubu.

This disclosure is contained in a statement signed by the Director of Public Affairs and Chief Spokesperson, Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Mr. Festus Keyamo, where he stated that the President is billed to join the Campaign Train in at least 10 States.

The 10 states the president will attend the campaign rallies

Keyamo in the statement said that the states President Buhari is billed to attend the campaign rallies are Adamawa State on the 9th of January; Yobe State on the 10th of January; Sokoto State on the 16th of January; Kwara State on the 17th of January and Ogun State on the 25th of January.

Others are Cross Rivers State on the 30th of January; Nassarawa State on the 4th of February; Katsina State on the 6th of February; Imo State on the 14th of February and the Grand Finale in Lagos State on the 18th of February.

President Buhari, out of his very busy schedule, had earlier attended the flag-off of the Presidential Campaign in Jos on the 15th of November, 2022. This was also after graciously accepting to be the Chairman of the Presidential Campaign Council of the ruling party.

However, until the latest statement, not much has been seen of the president at various gatherings where Tinubu and his team have held their campaigns, thereby making some public commentators insinuate that Buhari might not be supporting Tinubu in his presidential bid.

What APC Presidential Campaign Council is saying

‘’The PCC expresses its profound gratitude to President Buhari, the leader of our great Party, for his sterling and inspirational leadership at this time and for galvanizing our teeming members and supporters across the country.

‘’We urge our party faithful and supporters to turn out en masse, as usual, in the forthcoming campaign rallies. The zero hours is nigh; our spirits must be high; we must not relent in this collective march to our victory that is divinely ordained.’’