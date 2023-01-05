Today’s trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed with a loss of N430 billion in market capitalization, as bears gripped the local bourse.
The All Share Index (ASI) decreased by 1.52% to close at 50,868.52 points. In the same vein, market breadth closed positive as JOHNHOLT led 20 gainers, with 16 losers topped by PRESTIGE at the end of today’s session.
As of the close of the market on Thursday, the stock market value stood at N27.7 trillion. Since the start of the year, the stock market has advanced by 727.14 basis points or 1.40%.
Market Indices
- NGX ASI: 50,868.52 points
- Previous ASI: 51,657.56points
- Percentage Day Change: 1.52%
- Y-T-D: 1.40%
- Market Cap: N 27.706 trillion
- Volume: 138.7million
- Value: N1.8 billion
- Deals: 3,673
NGX Top ASI gainers
- JOHNHOLT up + 10.00% to close at N0.88
- HONYFLOUR up + 9.95% to close at N2.43
- CWG up + 9.78% to close at N1.01
- UACN up + 4.88% to close at N10.75
- NB up + 4.21% to close at N47.00
NGX Top ASI losers
- PRESTIGE down – 8.70% to close at N0.42
- AIRTELAFRI down – 8.26% to close at N1500.00
- UPL down – 7.37% to close at N1.76
- NPFMCRFBK down – 7.10% to close at N1.57
- ROYALEX down – 6.36% to close at N1.03
Top 3 by Volume
- STERLNBANK – 29,154,292
- GTCO – 19,945,746
- ACCESSCORP – 11,347,840
Top 3 by Value
- GTCO – N477,768,332
- AIRTELAFRI – N301,394,607
- ZENITHBANK – N152,138,255
