Today’s trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed with a loss of N430 billion in market capitalization, as bears gripped the local bourse.

The All Share Index (ASI) decreased by 1.52% to close at 50,868.52 points. In the same vein, market breadth closed positive as JOHNHOLT led 20 gainers, with 16 losers topped by PRESTIGE at the end of today’s session.

As of the close of the market on Thursday, the stock market value stood at N27.7 trillion. Since the start of the year, the stock market has advanced by 727.14 basis points or 1.40%.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 50,868.52 points

Previous ASI: 51,657.56points

Percentage Day Change: 1.52%

Y-T-D: 1.40%

Market Cap: N 27.706 trillion

Volume: 138.7million

Value: N1.8 billion

Deals: 3,673

NGX Top ASI gainers

JOHNHOLT up + 10.00% to close at N0.88

HONYFLOUR up + 9.95% to close at N2.43

CWG up + 9.78% to close at N1.01

UACN up + 4.88% to close at N10.75

NB up + 4.21% to close at N47.00

NGX Top ASI losers

PRESTIGE down – 8.70% to close at N0.42

AIRTELAFRI down – 8.26% to close at N1500.00

UPL down – 7.37% to close at N1.76

NPFMCRFBK down – 7.10% to close at N1.57

ROYALEX down – 6.36% to close at N1.03

Top 3 by Volume

STERLNBANK – 29,154,292

GTCO – 19,945,746

ACCESSCORP – 11,347,840

Top 3 by Value

GTCO – N477,768,332

AIRTELAFRI – N301,394,607

ZENITHBANK – N152,138,255