Subscriptions to high-speed internet, otherwise known as broadband, rose to 88.2 million in November 2022.

This is according to the latest data released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), seen by Nairametrics.

The NCC data shows that telecom operators in the country recorded a total of 1.3 million new broadband subscriptions in the month.

As of October 2022, broadband subscriptions in the country stood at 86.9 million. The increase recorded in November brought the country’s broadband penetration to 46.24%.

In the same month, total internet subscriptions in the country increased to 152.8 million. This shows that 57.7% of the internet connections in the country as of November 2022 were broadband.

Policy on track: The continuous increase in broadband subscriptions shows that the country’s efforts through the implementation of the National Broadband Plan (NBP 2020-2025) are yielding results. In the plan, the government had set a target of 70% broadband penetration, to be achieved by 2025.

The telcos are driving broadband penetration through the expansion of their 4G service across the country.

Why it matters: A World Bank report established that every 10% increase in broadband penetration in any country would improve its GDP by at least 4.6%. Hence, the rapid rollout of broadband services in Nigeria is expected to address various socio-economic challenges the country faces, including the need to grow its economy, expand the tax base, and improve digital literacy and educational standards.

The background: Amidst the implementation of the country’s broadband plan, which started in 2020, subscriptions had declined steadily for months as a result of the government’s policy on SIM cards.

From a peak point of 45.93% in October 2020, broadband penetration in Nigeria slipped to 39.79% in July 2021.

Between November 2020 and October 2021, the service providers lost a total of 9.9 million broadband subscriptions.

Before the ban on new SIM in 2020, the country had been recording a 1%increase each month, as the mobile network operators continued to push for the deployment of 4G service across the country.