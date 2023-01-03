The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has announced plans to deliver several energy-related projects in his state this year.

This is according to a statement the governor released on January 2, 2023, containing his New Year message to the people of Ogun State. He said:

“As the year progresses, we will be partnering with others in the private sector in exploring the oil prospects of our state in the Tongeji Island and Olokola. We have no doubt that with the right technical partners and investors, Ogun State will soon proudly join the comity of oil-producing states in Nigeria.

“We will, through our rural electrification program, provide solar-powered lighting systems for our underserved communities.

“We are determined to provide a statewide steady supply of electricity through the implementation of our Light Up Ogun Project, this will allow us to generate uninterrupted power to our major towns and cities, from an independent power project through a public-private partnership (PPP) joint venture. We believe this will free up more power supply to our smaller towns and villages thereby improving the overall supply to the entire state.

“We will also soon be implementing our e-mobility and gas mobility projects through which all our motorcycles will be battery powered and our mass transport system will be powered by compressed natural gas.

Backstory on Tongeji Island: In November 2022, Governor Abiodun announced that Tongeji Island will soon host a $3 billion crude oil refinery. He said the announcement was a result of the state’s public-private partnership (PPP) with Gasoline Integrated International.

He stated further that the phased 400,000-liters-per-day refinery project will serve the people’s local petroleum needs, provide over 10,000 jobs, boost the state’s internally generated revenue (IGR), as well as improve infrastructure and technology.

The island which is located in Ipokia Local Government Area of Ogun state is reputed to have some significant amounts of crude oil, however, the location has been abandoned for years. Meanwhile, the federal and state government are aware of the potential of the island.

Backstory on Olokola: Across several decades, the Nigerian government has failed to develop the Olokola liquefied natural gas (LNG) project. As far back in 2007, the then president, Olusegun Obasanjo promised to develop the Olokola LNG and related pipeline projects.

The project was said to cost an estimated $9.8 billion, with Nigeria investing part of its oil windfall savings to take up its 49.5% stake. The project was expected to produce 22 million tonnes per annum of LNG with the completion of the first stage of the project targeted for 2012.