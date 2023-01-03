The Africa Blockchain Incubation Programme 2023 aims to foster and support the continent’s upcoming generation of blockchain pioneers.

This four-month intensive incubation program was created to assist participants in creating and launching their blockchain projects.

Selected participants will receive instruction, coaching, and tools to support the realization of their ideas. Participants will also have access to a network of mentors and blockchain experts, training sessions on the use of blockchain technology in business and entrepreneurship, and chances to present their ideas to investors.

Additionally, participants will regularly check in with program mentors and have their progress reviewed.

Programme benefits: The following program will provide the participants with the following benefits:

Blockchain Technology

Participants will receive a general overview of this technology as well as connections to related businesses.

Business Education

Participants will receive business information, contacts in the field, and an introduction to investors.

Platform Assistance

Support for product development from top blockchain platform vendors.

Business Support

Participants will receive business development and entrepreneurship education support from business experts.

Business Guidance and Investor Access

Meetings with a group of highly successful entrepreneurs and investors with expertise in scaling high-tech startups.

Demo Day

The program ends with a Demo Day providing startups with the opportunity to pitch their business to investors, experts, and the Blockchain community.

For Whom? The programme is for ambitious and innovative individuals with groundbreaking ideas for using blockchain technology to solve real-world problems. Other eligibility requirements are:

Must be between 20 – 35 years of age

Priorities are given to female applicants.

Strong business case and market potential.

Both idea-stage and early-stage (1 year) companies are encouraged to apply.

Programme timelines: The application deadline is the 31st of January 2023. You may Apply here.

Selection and Notification: 1st – 28th February 2023

Incubation Program (Virtual): 1st March 2023 – 16th June 2023

Demo Day (In-Person at Kigali, Rwanda): June 2023

Post-Incubation: July 2023