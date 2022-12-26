A policeman attached to the Ajah Police Station shot dead a female lawyer, Bolanle Raheem on Christmas day.

According to reports, the incident occurred on Sunday morning when the deceased and her family were together in a car.

While the cause of the shooting is yet to be confirmed by Nairametrics, the report states that the victim was hit by bullets and died in the hospital where she was rushed to.

A colleague of the deceased identified AS KC Uzoka had in a tweet post, called the attention of the Nigeran police to the incident. He tweeted:

“One of your officers attached to Ajiwe police Division Ajah, shot at point blank & murdered a lawyer colleague of mine today. This is one too many similar incidents with police officers in Ajiwe. Now a family has lost a dear one on Christmas day.”

In a response tweet, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident adding that the officer involved in the shooting is in custody. He tweeted:

“Unfortunate and avoidable incident that was. The ASP that shot and two others with him have since been taken into custody. They are to be moved to the SCID for further investigation.”

He added that the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Abiodun Alabi, has been in touch with the family and the Nigerian Bar Association since yesterday and has given firm assurances that justice will definitely prevail.

