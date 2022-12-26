Despite the Christmas holidays, political activities appear unaffected in the build-up to the 2023 general elections.

The week was characterized by intense politicking by the various political parties and political actors, with some dramatic and controversial events.

Nairametrics in continuation of the series presents a round-up of some of the major political events across the country within the week ending December 24.

December 19

The presidential candidate of the APC in the 2023 general election, Bola Tinubu had during a Townhall meeting with organized labour told them that they are together in advocating good governance.

Tinubu, who is trying to woo the organized labour who had initially pledged their allegiance to the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, said that he and the various labour unions are fellow travellers on the same road, noting that he hopes that they will continue to be friends and brothers.

The meeting was also attended by the leaders of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Ayuba Wabba and Festus Osifo respectively.

December 19

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Monday, December 19, convicted the Director-General of the Labour Party’s Presidential Campaign Council, Doyin Okupe, for violating the Money Laundering Act.

Okupe was found guilty of receiving the sum of N240 million from the former National Security Adviser (NSA), Col. Sambo Dasuki, and was subsequently jailed for 2 years.

Okupe, however, was given an option of a fine of N500, 000 in each of the counts, amounting to N13 million, which he later paid.

December 19

INEC on Monday insisted on its earlier ban on smartphones at voting cubicles while participating in the forthcoming general elections.

The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu stated this at the commission’s Stakeholders Summit on Addressing the Influence of Money on the 2023 General Elections in Abuja.

In attendance were representatives of the Nigeria Police Force, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission, media organisations, civil society organisations, and the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC).

December 20

Doyin Okupe on Tuesday resigned from his role as the Director-General of the Labour Party’s presidential campaign council following a judgment of a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja that convicted him of violating the Money Laundering Act.

In a letter addressed to the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, the ex-aide of former President Goodluck Jonathan said he was stepping down because he didn’t want his travails to be a source of distractions to the campaign.

Okupe said in a statement, “It’s time to step aside. But I am with PO and the Obidients and the Presidential Campaigns till God gives us victory in Jesus’ Name.”

December 21

The National Commissioner for Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Festus Okoye, on Wednesday, warned that any politician engaging in buying Permanent Voters Cards ahead of next year’s elections is doing so in futility, adding that they are wasting their time.

Okoye insisted that nothing would deny the right of any registered voter to exercise his or her franchise on the day of the election.

December 21

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday paid a visit to the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu, in his Abuja residence.

There had been rumours of a cold war between Tinubu and Osinbajo during and after the APC presidential primaries which were won by the former Lagos State Governor.

Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, in a Twitter post, described the meeting as a friendly visit.

Also present during Osinbajo’s visit to Tinubu was the APC vice-presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima; former Speaker of House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole; and other APC bigwigs.

Osinbajo had lost the APC presidential primary to Tinubu in early June and was omitted from the long list of the APC Presidential Campaign Council.

December 21

A presidential pre-election opinion poll commissioned by Anap Foundation, a non-profit organisation, placed Peter Obi of the Labour Party as the leading candidate.

The poll results, which were released on Wednesday, projected that Obi is ahead of the other 3 leading presidential candidates for the 2023 presidential election namely Bola Tinubu of the APC, Atiku Abubakar of the PDP, and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

The result of the poll, which was conducted in December, showed that 23% of respondents proposed to vote for Obi if the election was held at the time of the poll, while Tinubu got 13%.

Atiku came third with 10%, while Kwankwaso was a distant fourth with 2%.

December 22

The Bashir Machina Campaign Council for Yobe North senatorial seat has accused the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, of anti-Tinubu comments, condemning what it called derogatory utterances made by supporters of Lawan against the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu.

The campaign council said anti-party utterances were made by Lawan’s supporters during the rally organized by the senate president held in Nguru town based on video evidence circulated on social media in which they openly endorsed the Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and his party.

However, the APC presidential campaign council in a statement denied the report saying that Lawan is a trusted party member and passed a vote of confidence on him noting he can never betray the party.

December 22

The Presidency said President Muhammadu Buhari is ready to campaign for the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu, and all candidates of the party with “full energy and conviction.”

The assurance by the presidency is coming against the backdrop of concerns in certain quarters that President Buhari might not be committed to the presidential aspirant of Bola Tinubu and has not featured in APC campaigns.

The Presidency said while Buhari remains committed to party politics, the functions and duties of the President will take precedence.

December 24

Loyalists of the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, have predicted outright victory for the former Vice President.

They said they were confident of the PDP candidate’s victory with or without the support of the G-5 Governors led by Governor Nyesom Wike, who are currently not participating in the party’s electioneering.

This is even as Atiku’s men said the solidarity enjoyed by the candidate cut across party lines, noting that the task to rescue Nigeria from “the ills” of the past seven and a half years should be supported by well-meaning Nigerians, irrespective of their religious and political leanings.