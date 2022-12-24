The Nigerian equities market closed bullish during the week as the All-Share Index appreciated by 0.79% in the week ended 23rd December 2022. This is following the 0.98% growth recorded in the previous week.

This is according to the information contained in the weekly stock market report, released by the Nigerian Exchange Group.

The benchmark index, ASI, appreciated by 0.79% from 49,316.29 points recorded as of the end of last week to close the week at 49,706.09 index points, while the market capitalization followed suit to close at N27.074 trillion.

This brings the month-to-date performance of the Nigerian stock market to a negative 4.29% and a year-to-date gain of 16.36%.

Equity market performance

A total of 860.933 million shares valued at N16.134 billion were traded during the week across 14,502 deals. This is greater than the 814.089 million units of shares valued at N12.204 billion that exchanged hands in the previous week in 15,488 deals.

Similar to the previous week, the Financial Services Industry led the activity chart in terms of volume of shares traded with 360.234 million shares valued at N3.772 billion traded in 6,905 deals; thereby contributing 41.84% and 23.38% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Construction/Real Estate Industry followed with 302.200 million shares worth N927.033 million in 261 deals, while the Consumer Goods Industry stood in third place with a turnover of 39.078 million shares worth N1.685 billion in 2,593 deals.

Trading in the top three equities by volume namely UPDC, FBNH, and GTCO accounted for 440.239 million shares worth N1.164 billion in 2,333 deals, contributing 51.13% and 18.69% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Similarly, 17 indexes finished higher, except for NGX ASeM and NGX Sovereign Bond Index which remained unchanged.

Top Gainers

THOMASWY up + 42.11% to close at N0.81

ROYALEX up + 16.67% to close at N0.98

CHAMPION up + 14.63% to close at N4.70

ARDOVA up + 12.57% to close at N18.80

CUSTODIAN up + 11.21% to close at N5.95

Top Losers

UPDC down – 8.08% to close at N0.91

PZ down – 8.06% to close at N11.40

MBENEFIT down – 6.90% to close at N0.27

RTBRISCOE down – 6.90% to close at N0.27

NEIMETH down – 6.90% to close at N1.35

Summary

Forty-one (41) equities appreciated during the week, higher than thirty-two (32) equities in the previous week. Seventeen (17) equities depreciated lower than twenty-eight (28) in the previous week, while ninety-nine (99) equities remained unchanged, higher than ninth-seven (97) equities recorded in the previous week.