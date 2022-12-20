Labour Party’s Presidential Campaign Council, Doyin Okupe, has paid the sum of N13 million for violating the Money Laundering Act.

Okupe was found guilty of receiving the sum of N240 million from the former National Security Adviser (NSA), Col. Sambo Dasuki.

Okupe was given an option of N500, 000 in each of the counts, amounting to N13 million, which must be paid before 4:30 pm Monday after he was found guilty in 26 out of the 59 counts preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Justice Ojukwu also ordered that if Okupe did not meet the option of a fine within the time frame, he should be taken to Kuje Correctional Centre to serve his prison term.

A report by NAN revealed that the sum had been paid and he had avoided jail, they said:

“A check at the court at about 6 pm showed that Okupe, who is the Director General of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the Labour Party (LP) Presidential Candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, had paid the money.

His family also pleaded for leniency, as the report stated that his wife and son Mrs. Omolola and Mr. Adesunkanmi Okupe, told the court of Mr. Okupe’s good character, and begged for justice with mercy.

“I got married to him on the 1st of May, 1991.

“My husband is a very good person. He had been a role model to myself and my children with sound Christian values

“I have never found him in any allegation of this before, I will like to appeal to the court for leniency.“My husband has dedicated his life to serving the nation and he is not here today because he is found guilty of the offense but because of his mistake.

“I ask the court to consider his health and age which is 70 years.

Adesunkanmi said he has known him for 31 years and that he is a man of honesty and integrity with great character.

In case you missed it

Nairametrics reported that Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu, stated Okupe was guilty in 26 out of the 59 counts against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in the money laundering offense, citing that the 26 counts, attracted a two-year jail term each and would run concurrently.

Okupe was given an option of N500, 000 in each of the counts, amounting to N13 million, which must be paid before 4:30 pm Monday.

Okupe was found guilty of contravening Sections 16(1)&(2) of the Money Laundering Act, for accepting cash payments without going through a financial institution, in excess of the threshold allowed under the Act.

EFCC accused Okupe of receiving N240 million in cash from the office of the former National Security Adviser (NSA), Col. Sambo Dasuki.