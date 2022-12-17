PZ Cussons Plc released its half-year 2022 results on Friday, December 16, 2022, reporting a pre-tax profit of N9.28 billion.

This represents a 210% increase from the N2.99 billion the company reported during the same period in 2021.

The key highlights of the company’s financial performance are highlighted below.

Revenue

2022 H1: N57.26 billion

2021 H1: N47.08 billion

Change: +22%

Gross Profit

2022 H1: N13.56 billion

2021 H1: N11.39 billion

Change: +19%

Other income

2022 H1: N92.578 million

2021 H1 N121.450 million

Change: -23.77%

Pre-tax profit

2022 H1: N9.28 billion

2021 H1: N2.99 billion

Change: +210%

Net Profit after tax

2022 H1: N7.66 billion

2021 H1: N2.57 million

Change: +198%

Cash in hand

2022 H1: N65.51 billion

2021 Q3: N52.84 billion

Change: +23.97%

Bottom line: The growth in pre-tax profits was due to the sale of non-core residential property at Ikoyi, Lagos state. According to the financial statement, the company received N6.53 billion as net consideration from the asset sale, resulting in a profit of N5.94 billion.