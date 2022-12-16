Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed Friday with a gain of N133 billion in market capitalization, as bulls regain their grip on the local bourse.

The All Share Index (ASI) increased by 0.16% to close at 49.316.29 points. In the same vein, market capitalization appreciated by N46 billion.

In the same vein, market breadth closed positive as UPDC led 17 gainers, with 11 losers topped by ACADEMY at the end of today’s session.

As of close of the market on Friday, the stock market value stood at N26.8 trillion. Since the start of the year, the stock market has advanced by 6599.9 basis points or 15.45%.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 49.316.29 points

Previous ASI: 49,233.02points

Percentage Day Change: 0.16%

% Y-t-D: 15.45%

Market Cap: N 26.861 trillion

Volume: 103.7 million

Value: N2.01 billion

Deals: 3,280

NGX Top ASI gainers

UPDC up + 10.00% to close at N 0.99

PZ up + 9.73% to close at N12.40

THOMASWY up + 9.62% to close at N0.57

CHAMPION up + 9.33% to close at N4.10

NEIMETH up + 9.02% to close at N1.45

NGX Top ASI losers

ACADEMY down – 9.70% to close at N1.21

HONYFLOUR down – 3.64% to close at N2.12

FTNCOCOA down – 3.13% to close at N0.31

FCMB down – 2.86% to close at N3.40

UACN down – 1.43% to close at N10.35

Top 3 by Volume

ZENITHBANK – 14,125,780

GTCO – 13,576,622

ETI – 11,158,833,

Top 3 by Value

ZENITHBANK – N338,025,239

NESTLE – N315,757,145

GTCO – N284,511,683

