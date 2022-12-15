For new and aspiring entrepreneurs, making the first move can be risky, and lonely. OpenToStart knows this, which is why it will be providing a free online bootcamp to assist aspiring entrepreneurs to actualize their startup ideas in 2023.

The Bootcamp will also enable the participants to get the connections and feedback needed to make their startups work.

Do note that OpenToStart is an initiative of the Founder Institute, a Palo Alto-based business incubator and entrepreneur training startup.

We have highlighted details of the bootcamp below as well as how you can apply.

Who can apply: Individuals with startup ideas who want to learn the first steps to starting a startup can apply.

Those who have been laid off or looking to pursue something new can also apply.

Anyone interested in teaming up with other aspiring entrepreneurs can apply.

Bootcamp goals: During the bootcamp, participants will learn how to do the following-

Evaluate and improve startup ideas

Connect with potential co-founders and collaborators

Get feedback from experienced startup advisors

Decide whether it is the right time to start a company

Bootcamp structure: The 4-week online bootcamp consists of live workshops with startup experts, practical exercises, and multiple networking opportunities. You can join and leave at any time. The Bootcamp date is/ Jan 4, 2023, to Jan 25, 2023

Week 1 -OpenToStart Kickoff: The bootcamp starts with an opportunity to network and exchange ideas with other aspiring entrepreneurs. In addition, you will learn the bootcamp structure and set your short-term goals.

Weekly Milestones

Meet other aspiring entrepreneurs

Share ideas and get inspired

Learn the bootcamp structure

Live Workshop

Aspiring Entrepreneur Networking (Jan 4, 2023)

OpenToStart orientation and open networking event

Week 2 -Ideas & Validation 101: A startup idea can be risky. This week will provide you with the basic knowledge, techniques, and tools to form and analyze ideas, and start the validation process.

Weekly Milestone

Generate and refine several ideas

Perform initial market research

Interview potential customers

Live Workshop

How to Identify a Viable Business Idea (Jan 11, 2023)

Interactive event to learn the basics and get feedback from your peers

Week 3 -Co-Founders & Team building: Startups are rarely built alone. During this week, you will learn the best practices for co-founder and team relationships, determine your immediate team needs, and start your team-building journey.

Weekly Milestone

Assess co-founder and team needs

Create a concise team-building pitch

Connect with potential collaborators

Live workshop

Co-Founder 101 and Networking (Jan 18, 2023)

Video networking forum to meet others with similar interests

Week 4 – Pitching & Feedback: This week will focus on refining your pitch and getting feedback from experienced entrepreneurs and advisors, to help you determine your next steps.

Weekly Milestones

Craft a solid written and verbal pitch

Get honest feedback from experts

Decide on pursuing your idea

Live Workshop

Get Friendly Feedback on your idea from experts (Jan 25, 2023)

Virtual roundtable with experienced startup mentors and entrepreneurs

Anyone interested in this opportunity can apply here.