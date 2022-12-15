For new and aspiring entrepreneurs, making the first move can be risky, and lonely. OpenToStart knows this, which is why it will be providing a free online bootcamp to assist aspiring entrepreneurs to actualize their startup ideas in 2023.
The Bootcamp will also enable the participants to get the connections and feedback needed to make their startups work.
Do note that OpenToStart is an initiative of the Founder Institute, a Palo Alto-based business incubator and entrepreneur training startup.
We have highlighted details of the bootcamp below as well as how you can apply.
Who can apply: Individuals with startup ideas who want to learn the first steps to starting a startup can apply.
- Those who have been laid off or looking to pursue something new can also apply.
- Anyone interested in teaming up with other aspiring entrepreneurs can apply.
Bootcamp goals: During the bootcamp, participants will learn how to do the following-
- Evaluate and improve startup ideas
- Connect with potential co-founders and collaborators
- Get feedback from experienced startup advisors
- Decide whether it is the right time to start a company
Bootcamp structure: The 4-week online bootcamp consists of live workshops with startup experts, practical exercises, and multiple networking opportunities. You can join and leave at any time. The Bootcamp date is/ Jan 4, 2023, to Jan 25, 2023
Week 1 -OpenToStart Kickoff: The bootcamp starts with an opportunity to network and exchange ideas with other aspiring entrepreneurs. In addition, you will learn the bootcamp structure and set your short-term goals.
Weekly Milestones
- Meet other aspiring entrepreneurs
- Share ideas and get inspired
- Learn the bootcamp structure
Live Workshop
- Aspiring Entrepreneur Networking (Jan 4, 2023)
- OpenToStart orientation and open networking event
Week 2 -Ideas & Validation 101: A startup idea can be risky. This week will provide you with the basic knowledge, techniques, and tools to form and analyze ideas, and start the validation process.
Weekly Milestone
- Generate and refine several ideas
- Perform initial market research
- Interview potential customers
Live Workshop
- How to Identify a Viable Business Idea (Jan 11, 2023)
- Interactive event to learn the basics and get feedback from your peers
Week 3 -Co-Founders & Team building: Startups are rarely built alone. During this week, you will learn the best practices for co-founder and team relationships, determine your immediate team needs, and start your team-building journey.
Weekly Milestone
- Assess co-founder and team needs
- Create a concise team-building pitch
- Connect with potential collaborators
Live workshop
- Co-Founder 101 and Networking (Jan 18, 2023)
- Video networking forum to meet others with similar interests
Week 4 – Pitching & Feedback: This week will focus on refining your pitch and getting feedback from experienced entrepreneurs and advisors, to help you determine your next steps.
Weekly Milestones
- Craft a solid written and verbal pitch
- Get honest feedback from experts
- Decide on pursuing your idea
Live Workshop
- Get Friendly Feedback on your idea from experts (Jan 25, 2023)
- Virtual roundtable with experienced startup mentors and entrepreneurs
Anyone interested in this opportunity can apply here.
