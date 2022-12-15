Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed today with a gain of N133 billion in market capitalization, as bulls regain their grip on the local bourse.

The All Share Index (ASI) increased by 0.50% to close at 49,233.02 points. Meanwhile, market breadth closed positive as CAP led 20 gainers, with 8 losers topped by MCNICHOLS at the end of today’s session.

As of the close of the market on Thursday, the stock market value stood at N26.8 trillion. Since the start of the year, the stock market has advanced by 6516.6 basis points or 15.25%.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 49,233.02 points

Previous ASI: 48,988.04 points

Percentage Day Change: 0.50%

% Y-t-D: 15.25%

Market Cap: N 26.815trillion

Volume: 222.8 million

Value: N2.12 billion

Deals: 2,756

NGX Top ASI gainers

CAP up + 9.88% to close at N17.80

ARDOVA up + 9.51% to close at N16.70

CORNERST up + 8.33% to close at N0.52

THOMASWY up + 8.33% to close at N0.52

LEARNAFRCA up + 8.12% to close at N2.13

NGX Top ASI losers

MCNICHOLS down – 10.00% to close at N0.54

GEREGU down – 8.11% to close at N102.00

CHAMS down – 4.35% to close at N0.22

GTCO down – 1.91% to close at N20.50

UCAP down – 1.46% to close at N13.50

Top 3 by Volume

STERLNBANK – 153,280,865

GTCO– 10,466,253

ZENITHBANK – 8,691,290

Top 3 by Value

AIRTELAFRI- N744,337,950

MTNN– N286,777,679

GTCO – N216,962,546