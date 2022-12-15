Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed today with a gain of N133 billion in market capitalization, as bulls regain their grip on the local bourse.
The All Share Index (ASI) increased by 0.50% to close at 49,233.02 points. Meanwhile, market breadth closed positive as CAP led 20 gainers, with 8 losers topped by MCNICHOLS at the end of today’s session.
As of the close of the market on Thursday, the stock market value stood at N26.8 trillion. Since the start of the year, the stock market has advanced by 6516.6 basis points or 15.25%.
Market Indices
- NGX ASI: 49,233.02 points
- Previous ASI: 48,988.04 points
- Percentage Day Change: 0.50%
- % Y-t-D: 15.25%
- Market Cap: N 26.815trillion
- Volume: 222.8 million
- Value: N2.12 billion
- Deals: 2,756
NGX Top ASI gainers
- CAP up + 9.88% to close at N17.80
- ARDOVA up + 9.51% to close at N16.70
- CORNERST up + 8.33% to close at N0.52
- THOMASWY up + 8.33% to close at N0.52
- LEARNAFRCA up + 8.12% to close at N2.13
NGX Top ASI losers
- MCNICHOLS down – 10.00% to close at N0.54
- GEREGU down – 8.11% to close at N102.00
- CHAMS down – 4.35% to close at N0.22
- GTCO down – 1.91% to close at N20.50
- UCAP down – 1.46% to close at N13.50
Top 3 by Volume
- STERLNBANK – 153,280,865
- GTCO– 10,466,253
- ZENITHBANK – 8,691,290
Top 3 by Value
- AIRTELAFRI- N744,337,950
- MTNN– N286,777,679
- GTCO – N216,962,546
