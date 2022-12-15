Fidelity Bank Plc has approved the retirement of Kings Chukwu Akuma from its board of directors, effective November 24th 2022.

His retirement comes after six years of serving the institution having joined the bank the board on November 25th 2022.

The CBN is aware: A corporate disclosure signed by Company Secretary Ezinwa Unuigboje showed that the development has been communicated to the central bank of Nigeria. Part of the statement said:

“Fidelity Bank Plc hereby notify the public of the retirement of Kings Chukwu Akuma, Non-executive director from the board of the bank with effect from November 24th 2022.

“The board approved the retirement at its meeting of November 22, 2022, and has communicated same to the central bank of Nigeria.”

The board, therefore, acknowledge Akuma’s contribution during the period of his service on the board, wishing him the best in his endeavour

Akuma’s journey: Kings Akuma was appointed to the board of Fidelity Bank as a Non-Executive effective November 2016. Before his resignation, he was head of the Non-Oil & Gas Business of ALCON Nigeria Limited, a major player in the Oil, Gas and Power sector.

Akuma was Managing Director of Hammakopp Consortium Limited, an affiliate of Nestoil Group Plc before this position.

With decades of in-depth understanding of banking/financial operations, consulting, manufacturing, Oil & Gas and forensic accounting, he has co-ordinated financial due diligence on several banks.

He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka as well as a Master’s in Business Administration from the University of Lagos.

Akuma is a fellow of both the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria and the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria.