Twelve lucky shoppers are set to enjoy an all-expenses paid weekend mentorship programme with Chairman, Zinox Group, Leo Stan Ekeh as Konga, Nigeria’s leading composite e-commerce giant flags off its traditional festive season sale – Konga Jara – which offers massive deals, mouthwatering discounts and huge savings for all categories of shoppers with a difference this year.

The 12 beneficiaries will be selected randomly from customers who shopped on any of Konga’s various platforms, including online – www.konga.com and offline in any Konga retail store nationwide or via Konga Bulk, as well as those who purchase their flight tickets on Konga Travel or carry out transactions on KongaPay between December 1, 2022 and January 31, 2023, although shoppers who have a higher frequency or volume of purchases stand a better chance of being selected for the much-anticipated mentorship programme.

Tagged Knowledge Weekend, the free mentorship programme with Ekeh, a Forbes Best of Africa Leading Tech Icon, will bring a fitting climax to the Konga Jara fiesta sale which kicked off on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 and will run through Tuesday, January 31, 2023. The programme is an initiative of Konga Kares, the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of the Konga Group and is part of efforts to empower budding entrepreneurs with the right business success tips and strategies to create new wealth in the 21st Century. Names of winners will be announced every Monday starting from January 2, 2023, with final list of winners to be published on the Konga website and on other major news media channels on February 6, 2023.

The development is set to add a mega kick to this year’s edition of the annual Konga Jara sale. In addition to delivering huge value to shoppers, Konga Jara combines the Christmas season deals and New Year bonus sale, offering extra savings on items and best prices unmatched anywhere else in Nigeria for all categories of customers, including bulk buyers at this period of global hardship. With the curtains drawn on the exciting and successful 2022 edition of Konga Yakata, the month-long Black Friday sales campaign of the e-commerce giant, attention now turns to the highly anticipated Konga Jara which offers millions of shoppers a chance to enjoy huge savings in their festive shopping along with a chance to be mentored by Ekeh.

Top among the list of products that are already enjoying significant attention with the commencement of Konga Jara on Tuesday are food items such as bags of rice, cooking oil, condiments, tomato paste and beverages. Others are a wide range of items from categories such as Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), Groceries, Fashion, Computing &Electronics, Home & Kitchen appliances, Mobile phones as well as quality Wine & Spirits and non-alcoholic beverages.

Meanwhile, selected shoppers for the Knowledge Weekend programme are in for a treat, with their fares to the location of the retreat, hotel accommodation, feeding and cost of return trip all funded by Konga Kares. In addition, the lucky beneficiaries will be exposed to healthy living tips, a finishing school, gym/aerobic sessions, deeper insights on the pitfalls confronting contemporary businesses, the new avenues to create sustainable wealth, how to navigate the prevailing tough business climate, as well as direct, one-on-one feedback sessions with Mr. Ekeh. Participants are also expected to dine with Mr. Ekeh in addition to engaging him on his record-breaking entrepreneurial journey.

Few facts about Leo Stan Ekeh

Leo Stan Ekeh, Africa’s leading serial digital entrepreneur is founder and Chairman of over seven leading tech companies across multiple verticals in the ICT sector and with several successful businesses in four continents. He also holds the record of delivering the biggest tech project on the African continent.

Mr. Ekeh is a most distinguished African ICT personality with numerous awards and recognitions to his credit. He pioneered Desktop Publishing and Computer Graphics, the region’s first locally assembled and internationally certified computer brand, e-Commerce, Biometric revolution for elections, WiMax, ICT products & solutions distribution, amongst others in Africa. For his incisive entrepreneurship and as a pride to modern Nigeria, Mr. Ekeh has been honoured by two Nigerian Presidents with highly coveted National Awards; namely the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR) and ICON of HOPE Award in 2003 and 2001 respectively by President Olusegun Obasanjo. Also in November 2019, President Muhammadu Buhari honoured him with the National Productivity Merit Award (NPOM) for his sustained leadership in the area of Information and Communications Technology (ICT).

A first-rate Indian trained economist and Forbes Best of Africa Leading Tech Icon with over 60 national and international awards, including four Doctorate degrees (Honorary) to his name, Mr. Ekeh has remained in the forefront of enthroning digital democracy, inspiring many budding entrepreneurs and promoting gender empowerment in Nigeria and beyond, while also touching many lives through the Leo Stan Ekeh Foundation.