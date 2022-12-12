The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has confirmed the attack on its state headquarters’ office in Owerri, Imo State, although it says no critical election material was destroyed or casualty recorded.

This disclosure is contained in a statement signed by INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, on Monday, where he lamented that the attack occurred on the day the collection of Permanent Voters Card (PVC) commenced nationwide.

Okoye stated that the attack which is the third on the commission’s facilities in Imo State in less than 2 weeks, is a continuation of violence targeted at INEC’s assets across the country.

Details of the attack

The INEC National commissioner noted that the prompt response of security and emergency service providers prevented further damage to the building and other assets of the commission.

The statement from INEC reads, “ The Resident Electoral Commissioner for Imo State, Professor Sylvia Agu, has reported that our State Headquarters office in Owerri was attacked by unknown gunmen. The incident occurred at about 3.00 am today, Monday, December 12, 2022.

“The attack affected part of the building occupied by the Election and Party Monitoring Department and one official utility vehicle (a Toyota Hilux pickup van) was burnt.

“The response of the security and emergency service provider (the Fire Service) curtailed further damage to the building and other assets of the Commission. No critical election material was destroyed. There was also no casualty involving the staff of the Commission.

“This is the third attack on the Commission’s facilities in Imo State in less than two weeks.

“Our Imo State Headquarters is located in the centre of the Owerri, the state capital, between a court and the state secretariat.

“This is therefore yet another systematic attack targeted at the Commission’s assets across the country, more so, on the day that the collection of Permanent Voter Cards commenced nationwide ahead of the 2023 general election.”

For the records

Some INEC offices across the country have become the subject of violent attacks by unidentified gunmen as the 2023 general election draws closer.

Earlier, reports had emerged that 4 persons including one policeman had been killed in an attack that was repelled by the police at the headquarters of the INEC along Port Harcourt Road in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

According to the Spokesperson for the Imo State Police Command, Mike Abattam, the gunmen numbering over 10 came around 3:00 am with petrol bombs and dynamite.

He, however, said the hoodlums were confronted by security operatives who repelled the attack and killed three of the attackers.

Recall that barely a week ago, armed persons attacked the INEC office in Oru West Local Government Area of Imo State, making it the seventh attack on the commission’s facilities within the last 4 months.

The attack in Oru West occurred 3 days after another INEC office was attacked in Orlu Local Government Area of the same Imo State.