Ella Lakes Plc has appointed Dipo Ogunbiyi as the interim Chief Financial Officer of the company.

A corporate disclosure by the company said the appointment follows the resignation of Robert Grant, the company’s former Chief Financial Officer.

Mr Grant left the company to pursue other opportunities.

“By mutual agreement, Robert Grant, the Chief Financial Officer of Ellah Lakes Plc will be leaving Ellah Lakes Plc to pursue other opportunities. We wish him the best in his future endeavours and we look forward to growing the Company from strength to strength. The Company has filled the vacant role by appointing Dipo Ogunbiyi as the interim Chief Financial Officer,” part of the statement said.

The new CFO: Mr Dipo Ogunbiyi has over 18 years of experience in investment banking and finance.

He has advised local corporates and state governments on transactions in excess of $2 billion over his career.

Before joining Ellah Lakes Plc, Ogunbiyi was the head of investment banking at First Ally Capital.

Also, he had previously worked with other investment banks including FBNQuest Merchant Bank, Renaissance Capital, United Capital and FCMB Capital Markets.

Ogunbiyi has a BA from Lagos State University and an MBA from the University of Chicago, Booth School of Business.

More update: The company also disclosed its plans to commission its new three-ton-per-hour crude palm oil (CPO) mill in Edo State by the end of January 2023. The commissioning will mark the commencement of cash flow from the company’s Edo State operations.

