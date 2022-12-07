Nigeria’s Afrobeat Star D’Banj has been arrested and detained over an allegation of fraudulently diverting funds from Nigeria’s N-Power project. This is according to an exclusive report from Premium Times, an online Nigerian Newspaper.

According to the report, the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission, (ICPC) arrested D’Banj whose official name is Oladapo Oyebanji.

What the report is saying: The online newspaper suggests the artiste has been avoiding arrest for some weeks until the authorities arrested him.

“The musician was arrested and detained Tuesday after ICPC operatives closed in on him, forcing him to surrender himself at the agency’s headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, sources familiar with the matter said. D’banj, insiders said, had dodged summons for weeks, claiming to be overseas for scheduled concerts each time he was invited to appear for interrogation over fraud allegation.”

“The pop star, a wealthy Nigerian celebrity, is accused of fraudulently diverting hundreds of naira earmarked by the Nigerian government for N-Power project , an empowerment programme set up by the Nigerian government in 2016 to address youth unemployment and increase social development.”

"Investigators allege that D'banj colluded with some compromised government officials to introduce ghost beneficiaries into the payroll of the scheme. The stipend paid to those beneficiaries are then paid to accounts that have now allegedly been linked to the pop star."

D’banj was said to have been denied any administrative bail after he was subjected to “multiple interrogation” by the ICPC.

About ICPC: The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission was inaugurated on September 29th, 2000 by the Nigerian President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, GCFR.

The Commission champions the country’s fight against corruption and states its first duty is to receive complaints, investigate, and prosecute offenders.

Its duties also include receiving and investigating reports of corrupt offences as created by the Act and in appropriate cases prosecute the offender(s) – Enforcement duties.

Also to examine, review and enforce the correction of corruption-prone systems and procedures of public bodies, with a view to eliminating or minimizing corruption in public life – prevention duties.

Other duties reviewing and modifying the systems and procedures of public bodies as well as educating the public and fostering their support in combating corruption.

Read the article on Premium Times.