Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed today’s session with a gain of N32 billion in market capitalization, as bulls regain their grip on the local bourse.

The All Share Index (ASI) increased by 0.12% to close at 48.426.49 points. In the same vein, market capitalization appreciated by N32 billion.

As of the close of the market on Wednesday, the stock market value stood at N26.3 trillion. Since the start of the year, the stock market has advanced by 5710.05 basis points or 13.36%.

Meanwhile, market breadth closed negative as THOMASWY led 12 gainers, with 17 losers topped by SCOA at the end of today’s session.

Market Indices

News continues after this ad

NGX ASI: 48,426.49 points

Previous ASI: 48.366.69 points

Percentage Day Change: 0.12%

% Y-t-D: 13.36%

Market Cap: N 26,376trillion

Volume: 146.206 million

Value: N3.35 billion

Deals: 2,810

NGX Top ASI gainers

THOMASWY up +10.00% to close at N0.44

JAPAULGOLD up +7.41% to close at N0.29

HONEYFLOUR up + 6.14% to close at N2.42

MAYBAKER up +5.26% to close at N4.00

NB up +4.62% to close at N38.50

NGX Top ASI losers

News continues after this ad

SCOA down – 9.38% to close at N0.87

UNITYBNK down – 7.02% to close at N0.53

CORNERST down – 6.25% to close at N0.45

COURTVILLE down – 6.00% to close at N0.47

CHAMS down – 4.35% to close at N0.22

Top 3 by Volume

FBNH – 59,271,970

GEREGU– 14,276,279

ZENITHBANK – 12,510,061

Top 3 by Value

GEREGU – N1,534,802,498

FBNH – N639,973,643

NESTLE- N372,264,632