Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed today’s session with a gain of N32 billion in market capitalization, as bulls regain their grip on the local bourse.
The All Share Index (ASI) increased by 0.12% to close at 48.426.49 points. In the same vein, market capitalization appreciated by N32 billion.
As of the close of the market on Wednesday, the stock market value stood at N26.3 trillion. Since the start of the year, the stock market has advanced by 5710.05 basis points or 13.36%.
Meanwhile, market breadth closed negative as THOMASWY led 12 gainers, with 17 losers topped by SCOA at the end of today’s session.
Market Indices
News continues after this ad
- NGX ASI: 48,426.49 points
- Previous ASI: 48.366.69 points
- Percentage Day Change: 0.12%
- % Y-t-D: 13.36%
- Market Cap: N 26,376trillion
- Volume: 146.206 million
- Value: N3.35 billion
- Deals: 2,810
NGX Top ASI gainers
- THOMASWY up +10.00% to close at N0.44
- JAPAULGOLD up +7.41% to close at N0.29
- HONEYFLOUR up + 6.14% to close at N2.42
- MAYBAKER up +5.26% to close at N4.00
- NB up +4.62% to close at N38.50
NGX Top ASI losers
News continues after this ad
- SCOA down – 9.38% to close at N0.87
- UNITYBNK down – 7.02% to close at N0.53
- CORNERST down – 6.25% to close at N0.45
- COURTVILLE down – 6.00% to close at N0.47
- CHAMS down – 4.35% to close at N0.22
Top 3 by Volume
- FBNH – 59,271,970
- GEREGU– 14,276,279
- ZENITHBANK – 12,510,061
Top 3 by Value
- GEREGU – N1,534,802,498
- FBNH – N639,973,643
- NESTLE- N372,264,632
Leave a Reply