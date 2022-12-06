In its commitment and dedication to providing seamless payment solutions for stakeholders in the travel industry, Kalabash has partnered with United Nigeria Airlines to offer its passengers the option of paying for their flights in installments with its innovative payment solution, Pay Small Small™ (PSS).

This service will be available for all United Nigeria Airlines passengers and will give them access to great travel deals, allowing them to lock down the best prices by paying as little as 25% of the total cost as a down payment and splitting the balance into convenient installments from 24hrs to 6 months, starting from 18th November 2022.

Thanks to Kalabash, the checkout process for the Pay Small Small™ service is very straightforward, with no credit checks or scrutiny necessary.

Speaking on this partnership, the CEO of Kalabash, Ladi Ojuri said “Technology, in our opinion, has the power to drastically alter daily life in Africa. We are thrilled to have partnered with United Nigeria Airlines to meet its travelers’ demands for a payment solution to make travel convenient and affordable given the current economic climate of the country”

We are continually looking for opportunities and collaborations that will foster innovation, happiness, and convenience for our loyal customer base” said Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, Chairman/CEO of United Nigeria Airlines.

Pay Small Small™ is a flexible travel payment plan that is designed with experienced and intending travelers in mind. To use Pay Small Small on United Nigeria Airlines, simply select the Pay Small Small by Kalabash option on the checkout menu of the United Nigeria Airlines website.

For more information, contact hi@kalabash54.com or call +234 908 840 2900

About Kalabash

Kalabash is a financial technology services firm focused on developing innovative payment solutions across multiple sectors. Our Flagship Product – Pay Small Small™ (PSS) is designed to help customers overcome travel cost uncertainty by locking down current costs with as little as 25% while the balance is paid in convenient installments before travel.

Benefits of Pay Small Small™ (PSS)

No Credit Checks – no profiling, no credit checks, everyone is eligible.

Access to Early Bird rates – Plan your trip, buy your ticket early and get access to cheaper prices.

Flexible Repayment plans – Choose a repayment plan that works for you

No Collateral Needed – We are not going to ask for any collateral.

To learn more, please visit: www.kalabash54.com

About United Nigeria Airlines

United Nigeria Airlines is a wholly owned Nigerian company incorporated under the Companies and Allied Matters Act of 1990 at the Corporate Affairs Commission to offer commercial air transportation services under the trade name United Nigeria.

It is one of Nigeria’s fastest-growing airlines as they have airlifted over 520,000 passengers since its inception in 2020.

United Nigeria Airlines is headquartered in the city of Enugu, with an office in Abuja, and with its operations base at Enugu International Airport. It operates regular flights connecting nine Nigerian cities: Abuja, Owerri, Imo, Yenagoa, Bayelsa, Osubi, Delta, Anambra, Port Harcourt, Rivers, Asaba, Enugu, and Lagos.

To Pay Small Small on United Nigeria Airlines, please visit: www.flyunitednigeria.com/