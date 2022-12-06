The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) closed today’s trading session with a gain of N53 billion in market capitalization, as bulls regained dominance on the local bourse.

The All Share Index (ASI) grew by 0.19% to close at 48.366.69 points. In the same vein, market capitalization appreciated by N53 billion.

As of the close of the market on Tuesday, the stock market value stood at N26.3 trillion. Since the start of the year, the stock market has advanced by 5650.3 basis points or 13.22%.

Meanwhile, market breadth closed positive as HONYFLOUR led 16 gainers, with 13 losers topped by UPDC at the end of today’s session.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 48.366.69 points

Previous ASI: 48.270.23 points

Percentage Day Change: 0.19%

% Y-t-D: 13.22%

Market Cap: N 26,344 trillion

Volume: 184.65 million

Value: N3.57billion

Deals: 3,189

NGX Top ASI gainers

HONYFLOUR up +8.06% to close at N2.28

CHAMPION up +7.14% to close at N3.75

ETI up + 4.98% to close at N10.55

LASACO up +4.71% to close at N0.89

RTBRISCOE up +4.00% to close at N 0.26

NGX Top ASI losers

UPDC down – 7.07% to close at N0.92

WEMABANK down – 6.12% to close at N3.22

FTNCOCOA down – 3.33% to close at N0.29

WAPIC down – 2.63% to close at N0.37

OANDO down – 2.50% to close at N3.90

Top 3 by Volume

FBNH – 66,107,774

TRANSCORP – 36,614,367

GEREGU – 17,473,621

Top 3 by Value

GEREGU – N1,754,209,202

FBNH – N727,028,734

MTNN- N170,437,289

