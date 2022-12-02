Young Insurance Professionals Programme (YIPP) is a corporate social responsibility initiative of Africa Re, in line with its mission of fostering the development of the insurance and reinsurance industry in Africa.

For young people with a passion for insurance and reinsurance and the potential to become future leaders, this provides a rare opportunity, and an interesting career in the sector.

About the YIPP: The program consists of fourteen (14) thoughtfully chosen and well-designed courses delivered online for one year. Participants will gain a strong foundation in insurance and reinsurance through these courses, which is essential for advancing one’s career in the industry.

The program is anticipated to have a positive effect on participants’ abilities to:

Understand the reinsurance industry and its future missions with regard to strong leadership, governance, and accountability

Develop a positive approach to competition in the African reinsurance markets by reducing some subpar practices and approaches

Boost professionalism

Eligibility

The program is aimed at insurance and reinsurance professionals under 35 who work for insurance or reinsurance businesses, brokerage firms, supervisory authorities, or affiliated organizations.

Participants must be:

Citizens of a member state of Africa Re;

Have a Bachelor’s degree or its equivalent;

Have relevant work experience in an insurance or reinsurance company, insurance broking firm, or another related field;

Have access to the internet;

Have excellent written and oral communication skills in English and/or French.

Value of Award:

Africa Re will sponsor the young professionals who successfully complete the YIPP program, to one of the major insurance/reinsurance events in Africa (AIO, FANAF);

Participants will get a certificate of completion issued by Africa Re and the London School of Insurance;

Participants will have accelerated career development in the industry.

How to Apply: Interested candidates are kindly requested to submit an online application from now till the 15th of January, 2023 by visiting this site