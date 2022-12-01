Video streaming platform, YouTube, has released the list of top content creators from Nigeria who gained the most subscribers in the year 2022.

The YouTube end-of-year list also highlighted trending videos, music videos, and Shorts created by Nigerians.

According to the list, comedian Real OGB Recent, whose real name is Michael Charles, is the number one content creator in Nigeria for this year. He is followed by Oga Sabinus (Emmanuel Chukwuemeka), also a comedian. Other creators on the list are:

Neptune3 Studios

Official BRODA SHAGGI

BrainJotter Comedian

HouseOfAjebo

TAAOOMA’S CABIN

KieKieTV

MSA (formerly My Story Animated)

Officer Woos.

What Nigerians are watching: With the majority of the trending videos in Nigeria being comedy videos, YouTube said the list shows the interest of Nigerians. The company said:

“Every year, the YouTube End-of-Year Top lists give us a glimpse into what people in Nigeria were most curious about. YouTube is the place where everyone comes to see what has and is happening in the world while participating in, and having an impact on, today’s culture.

Whether it’s Shorts creators making millions laugh such as Oga Sabinus, or fascinating events such as the ‘100 days building a modern underground hut with a grass roof and a swimming pool’ by Mr Heang, update, 2022 was an important year for us all and we cannot wait to see what the next year has in store for us.”

More money for creators: YouTube recently announced that YouTube Shorts are being watched by over 1.5 billion logged-in users every month, averaging over 30 billion daily views. The company also announced that it has paid more than $50 billion to creators, artists, and media companies in the 3 years before June 2022.

The more views a creator gets, the more money they receive from the platform.

More than two million people participate in YouTube’s partnerships program around the world. YouTube’s subscription services, YouTube Premium and YouTube Music, now have more than 80 million users, including trailers, around the world.

