The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) closed today’s trading session with a loss of N2 billion in market capitalization, as bears regain dominance on the local bourse.
The All Share Index (ASI) declined by 0.01% to close at 47,656.64 points. In the same vein, market capitalization depreciated by N2 billion.
As of the close of the market on Thursday, the stock market value stood at N25.9 trillion. Since the start of the year, the stock market has advanced by 4904.2 basis points or 11.56%.
Meanwhile, market breadth closed positive as UPDCREIT led 13 gainers, with 11 losers topped by HONYFLOUR at the end of today’s session.
Market Indices
NGX ASI: 47,656.64 points
Previous ASI: 47,660.04 points
Percentage Day Change: 0.01%
% Y-t-D: 11.56%
Market Cap: N 25,957 trillion
Volume: 172.8 million
Value: N2.84billion
Deals: 3,073
NGX Top ASI gainers
UPDCREIT up +9.09% to close at N3.00
MCNICHOLS up +8.93% to close at N0.61
JAPAULGOLD up + 7.41% to close at N0.29
NB up +7.14 % to close at N45.00
ROYALEX up +4.76% to close at N0.66
NGX Top ASI losers
HONYFLOUR down – 7.89 % to close at N2.10
RTBRISCOE down – 7.41% to close at N0.25
WEMABANK down – 5.45 % to close at N3.12
FCMB down – 4.18% to close at N3.21
CUTIX down – 2.84% to close at N2.05
Top 3 by Volume
FCMB– 49,801,524
COURTVILLE – 16,864,550
ACCESSCORP – 11,962,498
Top 3 by Value
MTNN- N891,982,061
AIRTELAFRI– N660,547,865.
ZENITHBANK- N221,417,191
