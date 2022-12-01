The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) closed today’s trading session with a loss of N2 billion in market capitalization, as bears regain dominance on the local bourse.

The All Share Index (ASI) declined by 0.01% to close at 47,656.64 points. In the same vein, market capitalization depreciated by N2 billion.

As of the close of the market on Thursday, the stock market value stood at N25.9 trillion. Since the start of the year, the stock market has advanced by 4904.2 basis points or 11.56%.

Meanwhile, market breadth closed positive as UPDCREIT led 13 gainers, with 11 losers topped by HONYFLOUR at the end of today’s session.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 47,656.64 points

Previous ASI: 47,660.04 points

Percentage Day Change: 0.01%

% Y-t-D: 11.56%

Market Cap: N 25,957 trillion

Volume: 172.8 million

Value: N2.84billion

Deals: 3,073

NGX Top ASI gainers

UPDCREIT up +9.09% to close at N3.00

MCNICHOLS up +8.93% to close at N0.61

JAPAULGOLD up + 7.41% to close at N0.29

NB up +7.14 % to close at N45.00

ROYALEX up +4.76% to close at N0.66

NGX Top ASI losers

HONYFLOUR down – 7.89 % to close at N2.10

RTBRISCOE down – 7.41% to close at N0.25

WEMABANK down – 5.45 % to close at N3.12

FCMB down – 4.18% to close at N3.21

CUTIX down – 2.84% to close at N2.05

Top 3 by Volume

FCMB– 49,801,524

COURTVILLE – 16,864,550

ACCESSCORP – 11,962,498

Top 3 by Value

MTNN- N891,982,061

AIRTELAFRI– N660,547,865.

ZENITHBANK- N221,417,191