The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has finally provided reason for the recent fuel scarcity being experienced in Lagos, Abuja, and some other major cities.

In what appears to be their first official reaction to the crisis in the downstream oil industry, the NNPC has blamed the fuel scarcity and long queues at the filling stations on some road projects going on in Lagos.

This was made known by NNPC’s executive vice president, downstream, Adeyemi Adetunju, while addressing a press conference on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, in Abuja.

Adetunju, however, noted that the gridlock is easing as the NNPC has programmed vessels and trucks to unconstrained depots, with massive load outs from depots to various states being closely monitored.

Access road challenges: Adetunju said,

‘’The recent queues in Lagos are largely due to ongoing road infrastructure projects around Apapa and access road challenges in some parts of Lagos depots. The gridlock is easing out and NNPC has programmed vessels and trucks to unconstrained depots and massive load outs from depots to various states are closely being monitored.

“Abuja is impacted by the challenges recorded in Lagos. NNPC retail and key marketers have intensified dedicated loading into Abuja to restore normalcy as soon as possible.”

Normalcy soon: The NNPC top official assured Nigerians that efforts are ongoing to ensure that normalcy returns as soon as possible.

He said, “We want to reassure all Nigerians that NNPC has sufficient products, and we significantly increased product loading, including 24-hour operations in selected depots and extended hours at strategic stations to ensure products sufficiency nationwide.’’

“We are also working with the NMDPRA, MOMAN, DAPPMAN, IPMAN, NARTO, PTD, and other industry stakeholders to ensure normalcy is returned.”

Adetunju added that the NNPC has a “national petrol stock of over 2 billion litres. This is equivalent to over 30 days of sufficiency.

For the record: Fuel scarcity has become a reoccurring challenge in Nigeria, with the resultant long queues at filling stations in several parts of the country leaving many commuters and motorists stranded.

The Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) had a few days ago, said they are working with the NNPC to improve the distribution of petrol across the country.

The MOMAN said members of the association would be working late and during the weekend to bridge product supply gaps and push out more products than they normally did.