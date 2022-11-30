The Nigerian government has revealed that it plans to lease its food silos to the private sector and earn N18 billion from the process.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Mohammad Abubakar on Tuesday in Abuja at the 2nd West and Central African Postharvest Congress and Exhibition.

The FG plans to concession 19 silos to enable private sector participation in food storage for farm produce.

The minister stated that the concession would reduce post-harvest losses, which farmers, especially those in rural areas suffer year-round, citing that 6,250 metric tonnes of storage facilities were leased to the private sector to enhance food security in the country.

He added that the FG introduced the policy to provide an enabling environment for private individuals to contribute to agriculture and food security as It plans to launch 17 green aggregation centers to process agricultural produce and reduce post-production losses.

“These centers are to allow farmers to be able to dry their produce, and in doing so, this will reduce post-harvest losses and also add value to whatever is being produced. Post-harvest losses have been a major problem farmers are facing in the country due to the lack of storage facilities.

“We have been able to establish grain aggregation centers that will be able to clean, dry and bag products. This lease agreement of silos to the private sector will attract N18 billion to Nigeria,” he added.

For the record: Nairametrics reported last year that SBM Intel, a geopolitical research and strategic communications consulting firm revealed that 47% of farmers have zero access to any storage facilities during harvest, which could rise up to as high as 60% for tubers, fruits and vegetables.

This was revealed in its report titled: “Nigerians Just Want To Eat: Analysis of Farmers and Food Transporters Challenges Likely to Impede National Food Security,” seen by Nairametrics.

They added that bridging the gap entails adequate storage for farm produce. However, farmers of these outputs may be unable to acquire their own storage facilities.