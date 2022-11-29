The board of directors, Vitafoam Nigeria Plc has appointed Zakari Mohammed Sada as a non-executive director of the company.

According to disclosures signed by Lekan Sanni, company secretary, the appointment takes effect from 16th November 2022.

The board of Vitafoam said it is optimistic that the company will benefit immensely from Zakari’s wealth of experience in areas like corporate planning and strategy, administration, and financial and regulatory advisory.

Background: Sada began his career in the public service as an accountant with the Kaduna State Health Management Board. He later ventured into auditing and consulting and then into banking.

His banking career spanned 17 years at Habib Nigeria Bank Limited, where he occupied several senior management positions and later rose to the position of executive director acquiring experience in financial and business advisory services.

Sada is the former Managing Director/CEO of Penman Pensions Limited and a former commissioner of the Northwest Zone, Fiscal Responsibility Commission. He is currently the practice chairman of Sada Idris and Co.

Certifications: Sada is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAN), Fellow, Association of Certified Chartered Accountants (FCCA), Fellow, Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (FTIC ), and Fellow, Chartered Institute of Pension of Nigeria. He is also an alumnus of the Harvard Business School, Boston, where he attended the Management Development Programme.

Zakari holds a Bachelor of Science degree with first-class honour from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna State, and has a background in accounting, credit analysis and control, banking operation, administration, regulatory experience, amongst others.