Don Ebubeogu, the Managing Director of Tiger Beverages Limited (“Tiger”) announced today that the company has entered into an exclusive distributorship arrangement with Cubana FMCG Ltd (“Cubana”) for some of its leading beverage brands, viz., Stumbras Vodka, The Nines Herbal Liqueur, Alita Sparkling Wine, Black Star Red Wine, Tiger Energy Drink and Tiger Ginger Health Drink.

“In considering the various marketing options available to us, including distributorships, we wanted to part- ner with a company that shared our ambition of being the promoter of the finest and most distinctive alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage brands both in Nigeria and in sub-Saharan Africa.

Given its impact in the short period that it has been in the marketplace, we felt strongly that Cubana FMCG Ltd is that partner. We simply had to work together,” said Don Ebubeogu.

Tiger Beverages Limited and Cubana FMCG Ltd share the same goals of bringing happiness to people’s lives by satiating their tastebuds with alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages that impart a distinctive feel and flavor and keep them yearning for more.

“The Cubana FMCG Ltd is excited to be working with Tiger Beverages, a market leader. With both brands ambitious to lead the market with the finest beverage brands, it’s a great fit. We know our customers will be equally excited to see the brands come together with this distribution partnership.”-

Signed

Don Ebubeogu Managing Director Tiger Beverages Limited

Efosa Ogbeide Managing Director Cubana FMCG Ltd