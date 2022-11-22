Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed the day with a gain of N145 billion in market capitalization, as bulls maintained their grip on the local bourse.

The All Share Index (ASI) increased by 0.59% to close at 44,929.33 points. In the same vein, market capitalization appreciated by N145 billion.

At the close of the market on Tuesday, 22nd of November 2022, the stock exchange market value stands at N24.4 trillion.

Meanwhile, market breadth closed positive as UPDCREIT led 27 gainers, and 8 losers topped by RTBRISCOE at the end of today’s session.

Since the start of the year, the stock market has advanced by 2212.89 basis points or 5.18%.

Market indices

NGX ASI: 44,929.33 points

Previous ASI: 44,662.96 points

% Day Change: 0.59%

% Y-t-D: 5.18%

Market Cap (N): 24.471trillion

Volume: 126.5million

Value (N): 3.85billion

Deals: 3,383

NGX top ASI gainers

UPDCREIT up +10.00% to close at N2.75

INTBREW up +9.41% to close at N4.65

SOVRENINS up + 8.33% to close at N0.26

FIDSON up +6.99% to close at N8.72

UACN up +6.74% to close at N9.50

NGX top ASI losers

RTBRISCOE down – 10.00% to close at N0.27

PRESCO down – 7.17% to close at N110.00

CHAMS down – 4.17% to close at N0.23

SUNUASSUR down – 3.45% to close at N0.28

CHIPLC down – 3.28% to close at N0.59

Top 3 by volume

ZENITHBANK– 13,550,004

FIDELITYBK – 12,163,344

MTNN – 12,003,444

Top 3 by value

MTNN – N 2,400,615,809

ZENITHBANK -N 298,637,306

STANBIC – N 218,693,643