The Group C match opener saw Saudi Arabia pull off one of the biggest shocks in the history of the World Cup as they came from behind to stun World Cup favorites, Argentina, winning by 2 – 1 in the Lusail Iconic Stadium.

In the first half, Lionel Messi scored a penalty for his side to put them in the lead and Argentina had three goals ruled out for offside. The Green Falcons came from behind to win the game to make a statement and fancy their chances of progression. Saleh Al-Shehri leveled the score with a low effort and Salem Al Dawsari fired them ahead to seal the win.

Saudi Arabia, ranked 51st in the world, ended Argentina’s 36-game unbeaten run, which also saw them winning the 2021 Copa America. Argentina now has it all to do to qualify for the knockout stages of the World Cup as they still have Mexico and Poland to play.

Reactions: “This hurts a lot. We had big hope of starting the World Cup with a win. We lost the game due to our mistakes, more than anything in the second half,” Argentina striker, Lautaro Martinez told reporters after the match.

“There are details that make the difference and we must correct mistakes. In the first half, we should have scored more than one goal, but this is a World Cup and now we have two finals left.” he added.

Argentine fans are trying to find solace in their defeat by comparing their first game defeat to that of Spain who also lost their first game in the World Cup against Switzerland and went on to win the 2010 World Cup.