The governor of Nigeria’s central bank, Godwin Emefiele has announced that President Buhari will launch the new naira notes on the 23rd of November 2022.

This is well ahead of the earlier scheduled date of December 15th, 2022. The governor made this known in his briefing to the media at the monetary policy communique held on November 22nd, 2022.

Mr. Emefiele also insisted that there is no going back on the January 31st data of ensuring all old currencies lose their legal tender status. Mr. Emefiele also said he is relying on their law to push this policy forward.

He also thanked Buhari for his support over the last seven and a half years and singled out the president’s support for the new naira policy which he has backed twice in comments to the media.

We thank Mr. President for the support we have received from him for over 7 and half years.

We thank security agencies for working with us for monitoring the flows

We thank the senate who besides the pressure is also given us support

We will not shift any deadline. It is in tandem with the law

We are no longer waiting till December 15th.

By the 23rd of November President will unveil the new naira notes and the FEC chambers by 10 am tomorrow