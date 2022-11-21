The Federal Government said it will, on Thursday, November 24, award contracts that would accelerate the deployment of broadband infrastructure across the country.

The projects for which contracts will be awarded include the provision of broadband infrastructure for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), as well as for tertiary and higher institutions of learning across the country’s six geopolitical zones.

Through the National Broadband Plan (NBP 2020-2025), Nigeria is aiming to achieve 70% broadband penetration by 2025. Part of the strategy to achieving this is to have broadband connections in every tertiary institution in the country.

According to a statement by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Pantami, will preside over the commencement of the landmark broadband initiatives.

Why this is important: The NCC explained that the provision of broadband infrastructure for Nigerian MSMEs and tertiary institutions will add the necessary fillip towards achieving major of the objectives spelt out in the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS 2020-2030.)

FEC approval: The projects for the various geopolitical zones that are set for the launch were recently approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC), after a presentation by the Minister. And according to the statement. The projects are expected to be completed within six months from the date of the award.

While the companies to be awarded the contracts were not named yet, the statement noted that some tech companies have been selected through “a transparent tendering process” by the NCC for the implementation of the strategic projects.

