Cooking gas price refill for 5kg cylinder rose by 70.62% in one year.

This is according to data from the Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) price watch released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in November 2022.

Data shows that on a year-on-year basis, refilling a 5kg cylinder rose by 70.62% from N2,627.94 in October 2021 while refilling a 12.5kg cylinder rose by 51.40% from N6,638.27 in October 2021.

The data also shows that Nigerians paid up to N4,483.75 to refill a 5kg cylinder of LPG also known as cooking gas in October 2022. Meanwhile, they paid up to N10,050.53 to refill a 12.5kg cylinder of LPG in October 2022.

In September 2022, the Nigerian government said it was planning to establish the Gas Funding Company Limited for the injection of 20 million LPG cylinders in the next 5 years.

The LPG price watch report states that refilling a 5kg cylinder of cooking gas increased by 0.21% on a month-on-month basis from N4,474.48 recorded in September 2022 to N4,483.75 in October 2022. Also, refilling a 12.5kg cylinder, increased by 1.45% on a month-on-month basis from N9,906.44 in September 2022 to N10,050.53 in October 2022.

Data breakdown: In the LPG price watch report, the states with the lowest cooking gas prices for 5kg cylinder refill as of October 2022 were:

Abia – N4,045.45

Kano – N4,100

Delta – N4,139.29

The states with the highest cooking gas prices for 5kg cylinder refill as of October 2022 were:

Kwara – N4,955

Niger – N4,950

Adamawa – N4,940.29

In the LPG price watch report, the states with the lowest cooking gas prices for 12.5kg cylinder refill as of October 2022 were:

Yobe – N8,533.33

Sokoto – N9,100

Katsina – N9,202.86

The states with the highest cooking gas prices for 12.5kg cylinder refill as of October 2022 were:

Cross River – N10,986.11

Oyo – N10,826.56

Kogi – N10,783.33

5kg cylinder refilling across geopolitical zones: In the report, there are varying prices for residents across all geopolitical zones. These are listed:

North Central – N4,726.07

North West – N4,454.004

North East – N4,577.86

South East – N4,332.28

South West – N4,475.63

South South – N4,275.92

12.5kg cylinder refilling across geopolitical zones: In the report, there are varying prices for residents across all geopolitical zones. These are listed:

North Central – N10,212.64

North West – N9,643.27

North East – N9,501.05

South East – 10,254.10

South West – 10,312.87

South South – N10,454.04

Affordability issues: The 2022 Nigeria Multidimensional Poverty Index released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) shows that 94% of the Nigerian population does not have access to clean cooking fuels. This means that 94% of Nigeria’s current 216 million people, do not use liquefied petroleum gas to cook their meals. The predominant sources of cooking fuels in Nigeria are firewood, charcoal and dung as well as kerosene, for those who can afford it.

For the record: Nairametrics recently reported that poor and vulnerable households in Abia, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Ekiti, Enugu, and Kogi states are 100% deprived of clean cooking fuels.