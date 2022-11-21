Rabiu Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate for the NNPP has stated that he is ready to debate all candidates, adding that some are avoiding debates because they have nothing to say.

Kwankwaso disclosed this on Sunday in a meeting with the Nigerian Guild of Editors.

He added that reports of him collapsing his structure for other candidates are not true. Kwankwaso noted that he is for a debate with all the candidates to come and put their cards on the table. He said.

“Of course, some of them are running away from debate because they have absolutely nothing to say.”

He added that the PDP was lucky to kick out its members, including himself, Peter Obi, and even Wike.

“They are kicking out everybody; they still see it as 1999, not knowing that young men born today are now in charge of the polling booths” he warned.

Kwankwaso noted that nobody at this stage is dropping out of the race for any contender.

News continues after this ad

“Before the closure of submitting names for the parties, politicians said that there was a need at that time for mergers, and submitted the names of president and vice president, and now we have submitted our names, to leave to another party, something is wrong

“We have answered this question over time, to go to the point, NNPP is all out to win the 2023 election.”

For the record: Recall Nairametrics reported earlier this month that Peter Obi, the presidential candidate for the Labour Party, said he will no longer attend debates if candidates of the other parties are not involved.

This came after Atiku Abubakar and Ahmed Tinubu were noticeably absent at the just concluded Arise TV Presidential Town Hall debate.

News continues after this ad