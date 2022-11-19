The Super Eagles of Nigeria suffered a heavy defeat against a World Cup-bound side, Portugal in an international friendly which took place in Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon.

Nigeria lost 4-0 against the dominant Portuguese side. Manchester United midfielder, Bruno Fernandes scored a first-half brace and second-half goals from Goncalo Ramos and Joao Mario.

Nigeria had the chance to reduce the deficit in the second half through a penalty, however, Nottingham Forest striker, Emmanuel Dennis lost the penalty.

Super Eagles’ reaction to the shameful loss

Following the heavy defeat, Super Eagles’ coach Jose Peseiro said:

“Losing 4-0 was too much, we didn’t start well in the first half, we didn’t show good organisation and we didn’t pressure the opponent. It’s true the opponent has too much quality but like I said the first half was not good but the second half was much better.

“I believe in the second half we showed we can do better, we missed a penalty and conceded two more goals. We must improve because we want to win the next Afcon.”

Is Peseiro the right man for the Job?

The defeat by Portugal is one of the Super Eagles’ heaviest defeats in years. Fans are therefore calling for the sack of the coach who, coincidentally is Portuguese.

During the match, the Super Eagles players appeared to be struggling at some point with the tactics of the Portuguese coach.

The Portuguese coach has only been in charge of the team for five months, and he has taken charge of seven matches. Out of the seven matches, he had guided the Super Eagles to two victories and five losses. The two wins came in the African Cup of Nations Qualifiers where we won against Sierra Leone and São Tomé and Principe while the losses have come in friendly matches.

A high-ranking NFF official said the following on Peseiro’s future as the Nigerian coach:

“He has just started and we need to be patient with him. He has also won two important games, that is the qualifiers for the Nations Cup. Friendlies are just friendlies, and we will judge him on the qualifiers.”

What’s next for the Super Eagles?

The Super Eagles of Nigeria failed to qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup when they lost the World Cup qualifiers on away goals against the Ghanaian national team. The qualifier was played over two legs, Nigeria played a goalless stalemate in the first leg away, while they drew 1-1 against Ghana at Home. The lone goal scored by Ghana secured the World Cup ticket on away goal rules.

Following Portugal’s international friendly defeat, the next competition for the Super Eagles is the African Cup of Nations which will take place in March 2023.