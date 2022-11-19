OctaFX, the global Forex broker, examined the role Web3 plays in Forex trading and tips to help train junior specialists in tech fields. Experienced Forex trader and OctaFX brand ambassador Ambrose Ebuka gave a presentation themed ‘Positioning yourself for a Web3-powered future’ at Finance and Career in Tech Expo 2022 (FCT Expo 2022).

FCT Expo 2022 featured two keynote speeches and panel sessions to consider the benefits of blockchain, NFTs, Forex trading, cryptocurrency, and careers in these tech-led fields.

‘We have seen Forex trading go through different stages of development, right from the Web1.0 era to the coming of Web3.0. Today, we have an abundance of online trading platforms, such as OctaFX, creating economic opportunities and making sure that there are no challenges to trading assets and currencies. It’s just important to be equipped with the right skills to be able to chart a successful career on this path, Ambrose commented at the expo.

Hussaini Muhammad Auwal, Blockchain Developer/Lead at Creath, Arinze Eseke, Sinotrust International Group Quality Control Analyst, and Sabiu Muhammad Danpullo, Business Development Officer at BitKova Academy Global, joined Ambrose to make contributions at the sessions.

Young Nigerians seeking to build careers in Forex trading, blockchain, NFT, and cryptocurrency attended the one-day virtual event. The sessions also featured insights from blockchain writers, journalists, NFT artists, and researchers. OctaFX and Creath sponsored the summit.

News continues after this ad

OctaFX is a global broker that provides online trading services worldwide since 2011. The company is involved in a comprehensive network of charity and humanitarian initiatives, including the improvement of educational infrastructure, short-notice relief projects, and supporting local communities and small to medium enterprises.

In Nigeria, it managed to capture the ‘Best ECN Broker 2021’ award by World Finance and the ‘Best Forex Broker Nigeria 2022’ award by Global Banking & Finance Review.

News continues after this ad