Twitter CEO, Elon Musk, has announced the restoration of some notable accounts that were previously suspended for contravening the social media company’s policy.

He, however, noted that a decision is yet to be made on the account of the former President of the United States of America, Donald Trump.

According to Musk, accounts restored included those of comedian Kathie Griffin, popular author Jordan Peterson, and the news satire platform Babylon Bee.

While Griffin’s account was suspended earlier this month for impersonating new Twitter owner, Elon Musk. Meanwhile, Jordan Peterson’s account was suspended in June this year after his comments about Elliot Page were found to have broken Twitter’s ‘hateful conduct guidelines.

Similarly, Babylon Bee’s account was suspended in March this year for ‘hateful conduct’ after it had mockingly awarded transgender government official Rachel Levine the title “Man of the Year.

News continues after this ad

Trump remains suspended: Former President Donald Trump’s account was suspended permanently in January 2021 after one of his tweets described his supporters that stormed the US Capitol as “patriots”. Twitter said his account was suspended “due to the risk of further incitement of violence.”

Although Elon Musk had from the beginning of his Twitter deal in April hinted that he would lift Trump’s suspension once he bought Twitter, he is yet to do it weeks after taking over the company. “Kathie Griffin, Jordan Peterson & Babylon Bee have been reinstated. Trump’s decision has not yet been made,” Musk stated in a tweet on Friday.

News continues after this ad

Freedom of speech: Musk also restated his mantra that Twitter will be used to promote freedom of speech. He, however, noted that negative or hate tweets will not be given wide reach. He said:

“New Twitter policy is freedom of speech, but not freedom of reach. Negative/hate tweets will be max deboosted & demonetized, so no ads or other revenue to Twitter. You won’t find the tweet unless you specifically seek it out, which is no different from the rest of the Internet.”