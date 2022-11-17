Charms Holding Company Plc has announced the appointment of Mrs Mayowa Olaniyan as the new Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer with effect from December 1, 2022.

In a notice to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the investing public, the company explained that the appointment follows the retirement of Mr Gavin Young as the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer after 3 years of service.

The company also appointed Mr Oloruntoba Ayodele as its new Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with effect from November 1, 2022.

Mayowa Olaniyan’s profile: Olaniyan is a Chartered Accountant, a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (FCA) and a Fellow of Chartered Certified Accountants (FCCA), the global body for professional Accountants.

According to the statement signed by Yetunde Emmanuel, Olaniyan also holds an MBA from Edinburgh Business School, Heriot-Watt University, UK. She is an insightful business executive with sturdy managerial expertise. Mayowa’s expertise spans years of ardent commitment to excellence.

News continues after this ad

She started her career as an Audit Trainee with Bolaji Finnih from January 1994 to December 1994. She then moved to SCOA Nigeria PLC where she served meritoriously for 13 years in various managerial capacities; from Accountant to Divisional Accountant/Admin.

Mrs Olaniyan later progressed to Tranter International Ltd as the Group Finance and Admin Manager serving for 3 years. She joined Supercard Limited (a then subsidiary of Chams PLC) as an Assitant General Manager (Corporate Services) where she oversaw the corporate activities of the company.

News continues after this ad

She became the Group Head of Internal Audit and Risk Management of Chams Group between 2011 and 2012, General Manager of Finance and Accounts at Chams PLC between 2012 and 2013, General Manager of Special Duties and Chief Financial Officer between 2014 and 2015, and then Executive Director at Chams PLC. In 2020, she became the Managing Director of ChamsMobile Limited.

Oloruntoba Ayodele’s profile: Ayodele is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (FCA) and a fintech and finance professional with over 12 years of professional experience in the financial services sector.

Over the years, he has worked as Chief Strategist and Group Chief Finance Officer at DotBank, acting Managing Director at CSAdvance Finance Company Ltd, Group Chief Finance Officer at Cardinal Stone Partners Ltd, Risk Management Executive/Financial Accountant at SuperBRAINS Consulting Ltd and Financial Accountant at Trinicle Nigeria Ltd.

Oloruntoba’s skills and experience span across; Agency Banking setup, Asset Management, Fintech, Financial Accounting, International Financial Reporting, Budgeting and Reconciliation, Treasury Management, Capital Market Knowledge, Debt Recovery and Debt Management among others.